Trump Administration to Fund Maga-Aligned Projects as US Aid Priorities Shift
US Foreign Aid Strategy and New Grant Initiatives
Overview of Proposed Grants
July 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants in Europe and beyond to support Maga-aligned initiatives in pursuance of a dramatic overhaul of U.S. foreign aid priorities, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Details of the Funding
The proposed grants include $2 million to “counter censorship” stemming from EU regulations, including the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report said, citing a copy of a notice the State Department sent to lawmakers.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)