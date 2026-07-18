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Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 18, 2026

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Finance U.S. Politics International Aid Markets

Trump Administration to Fund Maga-Aligned Projects as US Aid Priorities Shift

US Foreign Aid Strategy and New Grant Initiatives

Overview of Proposed Grants

July 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants in Europe and beyond to support Maga-aligned initiatives in pursuance of a dramatic overhaul of U.S. foreign aid priorities, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. 

Details of the Funding

The proposed grants include $2 million to “counter censorship” stemming from EU regulations, including the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report said, citing a copy of a notice the State Department sent to lawmakers.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • A core part of the new aid strategy is a $2 million grant aimed at countering EU censorship laws such as the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, highlighting a pivot from traditional development aid to ideological aims (brusselssignal.eu).
  • The shift forms part of a wider pattern of dismantling conventional aid structures (like USAID), pushing a ‘trade over aid’ approach, and reallocating resources to MAGA‑aligned causes, raising concerns about interference in European political affairs (washingtonpost.com).
  • European leaders, including Germany’s Friedrich Merz, have publicly warned that funding MAGA‑aligned organizations could constitute election interference and strain trans‑Atlantic relations (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new foreign aid initiatives is the Trump administration planning?
The Trump administration is preparing grants in Europe and elsewhere to support Maga-aligned initiatives, shifting US foreign aid priorities.
How much is being allocated to counter EU regulations?
The proposed grants include $2 million to counter censorship stemming from EU regulations like the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act.
Which EU regulations are mentioned in relation to the grants?
The Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act are specifically mentioned in relation to the new grants.
Which publication reported on the Trump administration's aid plans?
The Financial Times reported on the Trump administration's preparation for the new grant initiatives.

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