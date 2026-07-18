Andy Burnham to Cancel UK's Controversial Digital ID Scheme on First Day

Burnham's Move to Scrap Digital ID Scheme

MANCHESTER, England, July 18 (Reuters) - Incoming British prime minister Andy Burnham will scrap the government's troubled plans for a digital ID scheme when he enters office on Monday, a spokesperson for the new Labour Party leader said.

Resources devoted to the scheme, deemed a "fiasco" by a cross-party committee of lawmakers, will be redirected to Burnham's priorities, the spokesperson said.

Political Context and Leadership Change

Burnham, elected leader of the governing Labour Party on Friday, becomes Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday, replacing the unpopular Keir Starmer.

The former Greater Manchester mayor has pledged to halt the rise of the populist Reform UK, the right-wing party that has led British opinion polls by a wide margin.

Background on the Digital ID Scheme

Starmer in September launched plans for every employee to hold a digital identity document — an attempt to tackle illegal migration and counter Reform UK.

After a public backlash, Starmer dropped the requirement that the ID be mandatory in January.

Resource Reallocation and Financial Impact

"All the time and resource that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it's most needed, such as helping with the cost of living," Burnham's spokesperson said.

In November, the Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog estimated the cost of the digital ID scheme at around £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) between financial years 2026/27 and 2028/29.

Reactions from Opposition and Historical Context

"Labour have wasted millions of pounds on this project and now Andy Burnham is trying to pretend he's riding to the rescue," Julia Lopez, a lawmaker from the opposition Conservative Party, said.

Identity cards were abolished in the UK after World War Two, and Britons typically use documents such as passports and driving licences to prove their identity.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by Ros Russell)