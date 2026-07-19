Germany's Merz Hints at Potential Cabinet Reshuffle After Key Resignation
Merz Considers Cabinet Changes Following Resignation
Chancellor's Statement on Cabinet Opportunities
FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday he may now potentially have an opportunity for changes to his cabinet, a statement coming after the resignation of a top politician over the weekend.
Merz's Comments on Government Composition
"It could be an opportunity," he said told broadcaster ZDF when asked about potential cabinet changes.
"This could be an opportunity to reconsider the composition of the federal government," he said.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Kirsten Donovan)