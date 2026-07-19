YouGov Considers Wayne Levings as Next CEO Following Leadership Changes

Leadership Transition and Strategic Challenges at YouGov

Wayne Levings as a Potential Successor

July 19 (Reuters) - British polling firm YouGov is considering Wayne Levings, the former head of market research firm Kantar's operations, as one of the candidates to succeed co-founder and interim chief executive officer Stephan Shakespeare, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Levings’ Professional Background

Levings spent nearly two decades at Kantar, including as chief executive of its UK and Ireland business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reasons for the CEO Search

The search for a new chief executive comes as the London-listed company looks to revive growth and improve performance after warning in March that fiscal 2026 profit would fall due to additional investment in its struggling Shopper division.

Company Response and Verification

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. YouGov did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recent Leadership Changes

YouGov has reshuffled its leadership in recent months, with former ITV finance chief Ian Griffiths becoming chair in June and CFO Alex McIntosh leaving earlier this year. Activist investor Gatemore Capital successfully pushed for the removal of CEO Steve Hatch last year after an 18-month tenure.

Impact of Leadership Changes

YouGov, which provides brand-tracking and marketing campaign analytics, is contending with a slowdown in advertising spending as companies reassess budgets amid the growing adoption of AI tools.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)