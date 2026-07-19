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Finance

UK pollster YouGov eyes Levings as next CEO, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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YouGov Considers Wayne Levings as Next CEO Following Leadership Changes

Leadership Transition and Strategic Challenges at YouGov

Wayne Levings as a Potential Successor

July 19 (Reuters) - British polling firm YouGov is considering Wayne Levings, the former head of market research firm Kantar's operations, as one of the candidates to succeed co-founder and interim chief executive officer Stephan Shakespeare, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Levings’ Professional Background

Levings spent nearly two decades at Kantar, including as chief executive of its UK and Ireland business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reasons for the CEO Search

The search for a new chief executive comes as the London-listed company looks to revive growth and improve performance after warning in March that fiscal 2026 profit would fall due to additional investment in its struggling Shopper division.

Company Response and Verification

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. YouGov did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Recent Leadership Changes

YouGov has reshuffled its leadership in recent months, with former ITV finance chief Ian Griffiths becoming chair in June and CFO Alex McIntosh leaving earlier this year. Activist investor Gatemore Capital successfully pushed for the removal of CEO Steve Hatch last year after an 18-month tenure.

Impact of Leadership Changes

YouGov, which provides brand-tracking and marketing campaign analytics, is contending with a slowdown in advertising spending as companies reassess budgets amid the growing adoption of AI tools.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Wayne Levings brings over two decades of leadership at Kantar, including as CEO of Kantar Retail and Chief Client Officer overseeing global operations (kantar.com).
  • YouGov faces falling fiscal‑2026 adjusted profit due to a £6 million investment in its struggling Shopper division, triggering a strategic review and share‑buyback plans (marketscreener.com).
  • Leadership shifts include Ian Griffiths’s appointment as chair in June and the departure of CFO Alex McIntosh, reflecting a broader restructuring amid external investor pressure (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being considered as the next CEO of YouGov?
Wayne Levings, former head of Kantar's UK and Ireland operations, is being considered.
Why is YouGov looking for a new CEO?
YouGov is seeking a new CEO to revive growth and improve performance after a profit warning related to its Shopper division.
Who is the current interim CEO of YouGov?
Stephan Shakespeare, YouGov co-founder, is the current interim CEO.
What recent leadership changes have occurred at YouGov?
YouGov has appointed Ian Griffiths as chair, and CFO Alex McIntosh left earlier this year.
What challenges is YouGov currently facing?
YouGov is facing a slowdown in advertising spending and has made additional investments in its Shopper division.

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