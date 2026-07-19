GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Study Finds Men More Likely Than Women to Use Job Offers for Pay Rises

Key Findings from the Rockwool Foundation Berlin Study

Gender Differences in Pay Negotiation

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Men are more likely than women to use outside job opportunities as leverage to negotiate higher pay in their existing jobs, helping drive persistent gender wage gaps, according to a study by the Rockwool Foundation Berlin seen by Reuters and published on Sunday.

  • The study estimates that renegotiation accounts for around half of the gender pay gap.

Impact of EU Pay Transparency Directive

  • The EU Pay Transparency Directive came into force in June and is expected to improve information about pay differences within firms.
  • The findings suggest pay transparency alone may not close gender gaps.

Wage Disparities Within the Same Workplace

  • Among workers in the same workplace and occupation, men earn on average 8% more than women.

Effect of Outside Job Opportunities

  • The study found that outside job opportunities raise men's wages in their existing jobs, while women in the same situation see no comparable gains, even though they are just as likely as men to change employer.
Job Change vs. Pay Negotiation
  • Women generally appeared to change jobs rather than using them to negotiate a pay rise; men, by contrast, were more likely to obtain pay increases without leaving.
Study Methodology
  • The researchers based their study on employees who heard of outside job openings from parents or siblings at other firms.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Renegotiation using outside offers explains about half the gender wage gap, with men gaining more than women despite similar job‑change likelihood.
  • Within identical workplace roles, men earn ~8 % more than women—transparency alone may not equalise outcomes if renegotiation behavior differs.
  • EU Pay Transparency Directive (EU 2023/970) took effect June 7 2026; firms must disclose pay data, but without behavioral change gaps may persist.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Rockwool Foundation Berlin study find about pay negotiation?
The study found that men are more likely than women to use outside job opportunities to negotiate higher pay in their current jobs.
How much does renegotiation contribute to the gender pay gap?
Renegotiation accounts for around half of the gender pay gap, according to the study.
Does pay transparency alone close gender pay gaps?
No, the findings suggest that pay transparency by itself may not be sufficient to close gender gaps.
Are men and women equally likely to change employers when hearing of outside job opportunities?
Yes, women are just as likely as men to change employer, but men are more likely to use such offers for pay negotiation.
What is the average gender pay gap among workers in the same workplace and occupation?
Men earn on average 8% more than women in the same workplace and occupation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel

Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel

Image for China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses

China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses

Image for US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition

US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition

Image for US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack

US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack

Image for Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme

Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme

Image for Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports

Trump administration to fund Maga-aligned projects in Europe as he reorders US aid, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Hungary's president signs law change ending his term in office
Image for CFM wins approval for jet engine durability boost
CFM wins approval for jet engine durability boost
Image for Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer 
Telecom Italia board backs Poste's takeover offer 
Image for Iran renews attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes
Iran renews attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes
Image for China says it will take measures on UK's nationalisation of British Steel
China says it will take measures on UK's nationalisation of British Steel
Image for Boeing keeps 20-year forecast for jet demand steady, shrugs off Iran war impact
Boeing keeps 20-year forecast for jet demand steady, shrugs off Iran war impact
Image for UK's IP Group gets sweetened takeover offer from top investor Railpen
UK's IP Group gets sweetened takeover offer from top investor Railpen
Image for Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim
Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim
Image for French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket
French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket
Image for France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy
France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy
Image for Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles
Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles
Image for Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says
Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says
View All Finance Posts