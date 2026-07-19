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China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Jingye Steel Urges UK to Compensate Investment Losses After British Steel Nationalisation

Jingye Steel's Response to British Steel Nationalisation

Jingye Steel Demands Compensation

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's Jingye Steel has urged Britain to immediately stop "trampling on international investment rules" and to promptly, fully and effectively compensate the company for all investment losses incurred in the decision to nationalise British Steel.

Claims of Insufficient Compensation

The British side "disregarded dedicated ongoing investment and significant contributions", offering "almost zero compensation", Jingye said in a statement on Sunday.

Financial Impact and Expenditure Estimates

The company also pointed out that the United Kingdom had spent £377 million ($507.18 million) to operate British Steel as of the end of January, and expects that the amount would have exceeded £600 million by the end of June, with expenditures possibly exceeding £1.5 billion by 2028.

China's Official Position

Monitoring and Potential Actions

China said it would closely monitor developments and will take appropriate measures to safeguard legitimate rights and interests if warranted.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Jingye Steel criticises the UK for ignoring international investment rules and demands full compensation for nationalisation-induced losses, calling the current UK offer ‘almost zero’.
  • The UK has spent £377 million operating British Steel by end‑January and expects costs to exceed £600 million by end‑June, potentially rising to over £1.5 billion by 2028.
  • The UK government enacted the Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Act 2025, nationalising British Steel on July 16 2026 and initiating an independent valuation to determine compensation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jingye Steel demanding compensation from the UK?
Jingye Steel is demanding compensation due to investment losses incurred from the UK's nationalisation of British Steel and claims the compensation offered was insufficient.
How much has the UK government spent on British Steel?
The UK government spent £377 million by January and expects over £600 million by June, possibly exceeding £1.5 billion by 2028.
What action has China said it will take regarding the British Steel dispute?
China stated it will closely monitor developments and take appropriate action to safeguard Jingye's legitimate rights and interests if necessary.
What are Jingye Steel's claims about the UK's approach?
Jingye Steel accused the UK of disregarding its ongoing investments and significant contributions, and of nearly ignoring compensation obligations.

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