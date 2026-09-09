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Pound nears two-week highs; Bailey says 'no secret plan' for rate hikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound nears two-week highs; Bailey says 'no secret plan' for rate hikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Pound Approaches Two-Week Highs as Bailey Denies Secret Plan for Rate Hikes

Market Movements and Central Bank Responses

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The pound edged towards two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a rally in the oil price above $100 a barrel as the conflict in the Middle East widened.

With crude now 40% above where it was prior to the start of the war at the end of February, and European natural gas prices around three times higher, central banks are under pressure to raise interest rates.

Britain is especially reliant on energy imports. Consumer inflation picked up to a rate of 2.9% in July, from June's 15-month low of 2.6%.

Interest Rate Outlook and Market Expectations

Money markets show traders do not expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates when it meets next week, but at least two hikes are priced in by next March, with a 40% chance of a third by then. The Federal Reserve, by contrast, is only expected to raise rates twice by that point, according to the rates market. 

The pound was last a touch stronger on the day at $1.3545, its highest since August 28. It has been one of the better-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, with a gain of 0.5%, compared with a 1% drop in the euro, or the 2% decline in the yen. 

Drivers Behind Sterling's Performance

Much of sterling's tailwind has come from the expectation that the BoE will have to raise interest rates, especially with growth holding up.

BoE Governor Bailey's Comments

Economists and analysts are at odds with the market, as is BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who on Tuesday pushed back against the idea of a rate hike being inevitable. 

"What I want to dispel is the idea that we've really got a secret plan, we know where we're going to go to and it's unconditional," he said at a hearing before lawmakers in parliament.

Energy Prices and Rate Projections

There is good reason for the belief that higher energy prices could be a factor in the rate outlook, according to ING strategists, who say that, since the start of the Iran war, every $10 increase in Brent has added around 15 basis points to 2-year rates, compared with 11 bps for euro zone rates and 8 bps for U.S. ones.

The British rate outlook, as reflected by the market, appears to be overdone, ING strategist Michiel Tukker said, but the level of uncertainty around the oil price and the fiscal risks ahead, starting with the Autumn Budget next month, complicate the prospects for the pound itself.

"Only once the predictability of oil prices improves do we see scope for tactical opportunities. But with oil likely to test $100 again, we stay on the sidelines," he said. 

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude topped $100 on Sept 9 as Middle East tensions disrupt supply, lifting energy‑linked rate pressure (investing.com)
  • Sterling reached ~$1.3545–1.3546, its strongest level since Aug 28, buoyed by rate hike expectations (investing.com)
  • Markets now price at least two BoE rate hikes by March, though Governor Bailey said there’s no unconditional plan, with energy‑linked “risk premium” embedded in curves (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the pound reached two-week highs against the dollar?
The pound strengthened due to expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England and resilience in UK economic growth.
What did Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey say about rate hikes?
Andrew Bailey denied the existence of a 'secret plan' for rate increases, emphasizing that decisions are not unconditional.
How have energy prices affected the rate outlook in the UK?
Rising oil and natural gas prices have pressured central banks, including the BoE, to consider raising rates to combat inflation.
What are traders expecting from the Bank of England's upcoming meeting?
Traders do not expect an immediate rate hike but have priced in at least two increases by March next year.
How does the interest rate outlook for the UK compare with the US?
The UK is expected to raise rates more aggressively than the US by March, with at least two hikes priced in for the UK versus two for the US.

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