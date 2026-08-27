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Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Ukrainian strikes using British missiles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Russia Threatens UK Military Targets if Ukraine Uses British Missiles in Conflict

Escalating Tensions over Missile Supplies in the Ukraine Conflict

Russian Warning to the UK

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia using British missiles.

Call for De-escalation

Zakharova called on Britain to back off what she called London's hostile stance on Ukraine, which she said risked taking the conflict to an entirely new level.

Concerns Over Missile Technology Transfers

She had told the same Moscow news briefing earlier that Britain and France were "playing with fire" by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine.

Western Support for Ukraine

Britain announced on Monday it would allow Kyiv access to classified technology to start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France has already given its assent to license the technology for the European missile.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia warns it could retaliate by targeting UK military assets both within Ukraine and beyond amid deepening missile cooperation.
  • The UK and France are enabling Ukraine to produce Storm Shadow/SCALP long‑range cruise missiles domestically by sharing classified technical data.
  • Although symbolically significant, Ukraine likely faces major industrial and security challenges in scaling up missile production amidst ongoing conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia threaten to strike UK military targets?
Russia warned of possible strikes on UK military assets if Ukraine uses British-supplied missiles against Russian targets.
What missile technology is at the center of this dispute?
The Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, supplied by Britain to Ukraine, are central to the current tensions.
What was Russia's warning to Britain regarding Ukraine?
Russia called on Britain to back off its support for Ukraine, warning that supplying missile technology could escalate the conflict.
Has France also supplied missile technology to Ukraine?
Yes, France has given its assent to license sensitive missile technology, similar to Britain's move.
What risks did Russia highlight about UK and French actions?
Russia stated that supplying missile technology to Ukraine risks taking the conflict to a new, more dangerous level.

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