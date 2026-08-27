Russia Threatens UK Military Targets if Ukraine Uses British Missiles in Conflict

Escalating Tensions over Missile Supplies in the Ukraine Conflict

Russian Warning to the UK

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia using British missiles.

Call for De-escalation

Zakharova called on Britain to back off what she called London's hostile stance on Ukraine, which she said risked taking the conflict to an entirely new level.

Concerns Over Missile Technology Transfers

She had told the same Moscow news briefing earlier that Britain and France were "playing with fire" by supplying sensitive missile technology to Ukraine.

Western Support for Ukraine

Britain announced on Monday it would allow Kyiv access to classified technology to start its own production of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, capable of carrying out strikes deep within Russia. France has already given its assent to license the technology for the European missile.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn )