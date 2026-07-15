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Exclusive-Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than $53 billion, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than $53 billion, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Exclusive-Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than $53 billion, sources say

Stripe and Advent's Joint Bid for PayPal: Details and Implications

By Milana Vinn

Overview of the Acquisition Offer

July 14 - Payments company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have made a joint offer to acquire PayPal Holdings Inc for $60.50 per share, in a deal that would value the payments company at more than $53 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

The offer, submitted earlier this month, is backed by about $50 billion in committed financing from banks, the people said, and represents around a 28% premium to PayPal's closing share price on Tuesday.

Confidentiality and Responses

The people declined to be named as the deal discussions are confidential. Advent declined to comment, while PayPal and Stripe did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Timeline and Structure of the Proposal

The proposal follows an initial approach made in early April, the sources said. Stripe and Advent have not received a response from PayPal and are seeking to advance discussions in the coming weeks, the sources added.

Ownership Structure

Under the proposal, Stripe and Advent would jointly own PayPal, with each holding an equal stake, rather than breaking up the company, the people said. There is no certainty the approach will result in a transaction, they added.

PayPal's Market Position and Recent Performance

Competition and Market Share

Founded in the late 1990s, PayPal was an early player in digital payments, but has faced increasing competition as consumers have embraced alternative payment methods and rivals such as Apple Pay and Google Pay have gained market share.

Financial Performance

It has spent the past several years grappling with slowing growth and intensifying competition in digital payments, wiping out much of the value it gained during the pandemic.

The company's market capitalization peaked at about $360 billion in 2021 and fell to as low as roughly $36 billion this year. It has lost more than 40% of its market value over the past 12 months.

PayPal's Turnaround Efforts

Leadership Changes

After taking over in March, PayPal CEO Enrique Lores started a sweeping turnaround exercise to simplify ‌the payments provider and sharpen its focus on growth.

Operational Restructuring

Business Unit Realignment

In April, the company split its operations into three units covering checkout, consumer financial services Venmo, and payments and crypto, while making a series of management changes.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Echo Wang, Sumeet Chatterjee and Lincoln Feast)

Key Takeaways

  • The $60.50-per-share offer marks a ~28 % premium over PayPal’s closing price on July 14, implying a valuation above $53 billion.
  • Stripe, valued at around $159 billion in its recent employee tender offer, and Advent have secured roughly $50 billion in committed financing to support the proposal (irishtimes.com).
  • Despite prior reports in February of early exploratory interest, PayPal was said to be preparing defensively against a takeover rather than engaging in talks—underscoring the confidential and preliminary nature of the current offer (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the companies offering to acquire PayPal?
Stripe and Advent International have made a joint offer to acquire PayPal.
How much is the acquisition offer for PayPal worth?
The offer values PayPal at more than $53 billion, with $60.50 offered per share.
What is the premium offered over PayPal's closing share price?
The offer represents around a 28% premium to PayPal's closing share price on Tuesday.
Is the acquisition offer backed by financing?
Yes, the offer is backed by about $50 billion in committed bank financing.
Have the involved companies commented on the deal?
Advent declined to comment, and PayPal and Stripe did not immediately respond to requests.

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