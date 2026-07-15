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Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Taiwan’s Premium Mango Exports Reach Europe, Facing High Costs and Tough EU Rules

By Ann Wang

Exporting Taiwan’s Mangoes to Europe: Opportunities and Challenges

TAICHUNG/TAITUNG, Taiwan, July 15 (Reuters) - Plump, juicy and fragrant, Taiwanese mangoes have long been a top draw for foodies, but traditionally those wanting to experience them have generally had to travel to the island.

New Markets Open for Taiwanese Mangoes

Starting this year, however, the yellow and orange-coloured fruit will make its way to Europe, shipping first to France and Britain.

Competition and Unique Selling Points

Europe normally imports its mangoes from countries such as India and Pakistan, but David Chen, CEO of fruit export company Natural House Taiwan, said Taiwan's mangoes can easily win on flavour, which helps overcome their premium price.

Rising Export Costs

Exporting mangoes "has really become extremely, extremely expensive," he told Reuters at a fruit packing facility in the central city of Taichung. "It turned out that even though the price was so high this year, people still bought them."

Historical and Agricultural Context

Taiwan may be better known for its dominance in making the advanced semiconductors used in applications as varied as smartphones and AI, but arguably it was agriculture that first made the island famous.

During the 1895-1945 Japanese colonial era, Taiwan exported produce including pineapples and bananas.

The Rise of the Irwin Mango

While mangoes have long been grown in Taiwan, it was not until the 1960s that the much sweeter, U.S.-imported Irwin variety was introduced. Today, this is the variety for which the island is perhaps most renowned.

Taiwan produced more than 100,000 metric tons of mangoes last year, but exported only a tiny percentage, mostly to Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Meeting EU Standards and Political Challenges

You Tsang-fu has been growing hybrid Summer Snow mangoes for the last 15 years in the eastern county of Taitung.

Strict EU Regulations

This year he sent to Europe what he called a trial shipment of five boxes, all of which had to comply with EU rules regarding, for instance, pesticide residue.

"In terms of fruit selection, and also in terms of field management, the EU is stricter than for the domestic market," he said.

Government Support Amid China Tensions

The government has encouraged fruit farmers to expand export markets given political friction with China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

President Lai Ching-te last month said China had "weaponised" fruit through import bans, which have targeted pineapples, custard apples and wax apples, as well as mangoes. China said such bans are for phytosanitary reasons.

Future Prospects for Taiwanese Mangoes in Europe

You said he was confident Europeans would love Taiwan's mangoes.

"The best mangoes in Taiwan are Snow Mangoes. Snow Mangoes are the Louis Vuitton of the mango world," You said.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Taiwan shipped its first major fresh mango consignment to Europe in June 2026, entering France via the Rungis International Market with a six-tonne batch including mangoes, lychees and dragon fruit, marking a significant milestone in agricultural exports. (fruitnet.com)
  • A separate initial shipment of 500 kg of premium Irwin mangoes arrived in the UK in late June 2026, priced between €18–20 per fruit in high-end outlets, underlining Taiwan’s luxury-brand positioning strategy. (focustaiwan.tw)
  • Taiwan’s mango exports are set to surge in 2026, with projections of a 2.5 to 2.6‑fold increase year-on-year, and government plans targeting expansion into all 27 EU countries through customized marketing and stable trade partnerships. (focustaiwan.tw)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Taiwanese mangoes being exported to Europe for the first time?
Taiwan is expanding its mango export markets to Europe due to demand, despite high costs and strict EU import regulations.
What makes Taiwanese mangoes unique compared to other exporters?
Taiwanese mangoes, especially the Snow Mango variety, are praised for their exceptional flavor and quality, even at premium prices.
Which European countries are the first to import Taiwanese mangoes?
France and the United Kingdom are the first European countries to import Taiwanese mangoes.
How strict are EU regulations on Taiwanese mango exports?
EU regulations are stricter than Taiwan's domestic rules, especially regarding pesticide residue and field management.
Why is Taiwan seeking new export markets for its fruit?
Political friction with China and Chinese import bans on Taiwanese fruit have prompted Taiwan to seek new export markets like Europe.

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