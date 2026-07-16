Hero MotoCorp Partners with KSR Group to Enter German Motorcycle Market

Hero MotoCorp's Expansion into the German Market

Overview of the Partnership

July 16 - Hero MotoCorp on Thursday entered Germany through a distribution partnership with Austria-based KSR Group, expanding its European footprint to five markets as India's largest motorcycle maker boosts its international expansion.

Key Details of the German Entry

Here are some more details:

Product Portfolio and Distribution Network

• The world's largest two-wheeler maker by volume will enter Germany with its premium motorcycle portfolio, led by XPulse 200 4V series.

• KSR Group, which also distributes Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield and Japan-based Kawasaki Motors' motorcycles, will roll out Hero MotoCorp's product range through a network of more than 28 official sales and service outlets across major German cities, with plans to expand to 30 sales points.

After-Sales Support and Customer Assistance

• These outlets will also be equipped to handle after-sales support as well as service and commercial assistance to buyers.

Strategic Goals and Previous Expansions

• The entry into Germany is in-line with the New Delhi-based company's strategy to diversify beyond India and to build a presence in high-value markets.

• In October, last year, the company had disclosed plans to enter the United Kingdom market with a similar partnership with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB.

Financial Performance and International Growth

• The company closed financial year 2026 with a 40% year-on-year growth in its global business, driven by consistent demand across key international markets.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)