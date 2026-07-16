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Austrian bans on Brenner truck traffic are against EU law, court adviser says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austrian bans on Brenner truck traffic are against EU law, court adviser says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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EU Court Adviser: Austrian Brenner Truck Traffic Bans Breach EU Law

Overview of Austrian Brenner Motorway Traffic Restrictions and EU Legal Implications

July 16 (Reuters) - Measures imposed by Austria to limit heavy-duty traffic on the Brenner motorway, a key corridor through the Alps linking Germany and Italy, are contrary to EU law, the top adviser to the EU's Court of Justice said on Thursday.

Details of the Austrian Traffic Bans

• The court's advocate-general sided with Italy in its complaints against bans on heavy traffic on the A12 and A13 motorways during the night and in winter, and on the transport of goods that can also be carried on trains.

• On every Saturday from January to early March, Austria bans heavy vehicles with foreign destinations from the A12 and A13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discriminatory Nature and Lack of Justification

• The court adviser said this measure was discriminatory and lacked proper justification.

Night Driving Restrictions

• Austria also prevents heavy vehicles from being driven at night along an 84-kilometre (52-mile) stretch of the A12, in an effort to shift nitrogen oxide emissions from the night to the day when atmospheric conditions are better to disperse them.

Assessment of Consistency and Systematic Application

• The advocate-general said this measure was not imposed to achieve its goal in a consistent and systematic manner.

Restrictions on Goods Transportable by Train

• A ban preventing heavy vehicles from transporting goods that could also go on trains should have been re-examined when air quality was shown to have improved along the road, the adviser said.

Exceptions and Additional Measures

Approval of Traffic Dosing Scheme

• The advocate-general did agree to an Austrian scheme to dose traffic on busy days, limiting the number of heavy vehicles travelling south on the A12 motorway from Germany to a maximum of 300 vehicles per hour.

Non-Binding Nature of Advocate-General's Opinions

• The opinions of the advocate-general are non-binding, but are often followed by the court.

Public Response and Protests

• Thousands of local residents shut down the Brenner motorway in May in protest at trucks and tourists ‌perennially clogging up their roads.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s top legal adviser sided with Italy, stating Austria’s bans—on night‑time, winter Saturdays and goods also transportable by rail—are discriminatory and unjustified under Articles 34/35 TFEU (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The ‘dosing’ scheme limiting trucks to 300 per hour heading south on the A12 was upheld by the advocate‑general as proportionate (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Advocate‑general opinions are advisory but often followed by the EU Court of Justice, potentially affecting Austria’s policy and regional transit law (eur-lex.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures did Austria impose on the Brenner motorway?
Austria limited heavy-duty traffic on the Brenner motorway, including bans at night, during winter, and on certain Saturdays, as well as restrictions on goods that could be transported by train.
Why did the EU court adviser find the Austrian bans unlawful?
The adviser ruled that the bans were discriminatory, not justified in a consistent or systematic manner, and did not comply with EU law.
Which countries are affected by Austria's Brenner motorway truck traffic bans?
Germany and Italy are chiefly affected, as the Brenner corridor links these countries through Austria.
What did the EU court adviser say about traffic dosing on the Brenner motorway?
The adviser agreed with Austria's scheme to dose traffic on busy days, limiting heavy vehicles to 300 per hour on the A12 motorway.
Are the opinions of the EU court’s advocate-general binding?
No, the opinions are non-binding but are often followed by the EU Court of Justice.

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