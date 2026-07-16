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Council of Europe warns five EU states of rights risks in return hub plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Council of Europe Warns EU States of Human Rights Risks in Return Hubs

Human Rights Concerns Over EU Return Hubs

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Europe's leading human rights watchdog urged five EU nations on Thursday to fully protect the rights under international law of rejected asylum seekers they aim to deport under a planned new system of "return hubs".

EU Migration Policy Overhaul

Last month the European Parliament approved an overhaul of migration policy aimed at speeding up deportations and allowing member states to set up detention centres abroad, in what critics describe as a cruel system that weakens safeguards for asylum seekers.

Council of Europe’s Position and Recommendations

The Council of Europe, a 46-member, non-EU body that promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law across the continent, said return hubs and other arrangements to transfer foreign nationals to third countries posed "considerable human rights risks", including ill-treatment and arbitrary detention.

Proposed Guardrails for Return Hubs

In letters sent to Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, the Council's human rights commissioner, Michael O'Flaherty, proposed four "guardrails".

Key Safeguards Suggested

These would include a comprehensive assessment of human rights risks before any action is taken. Plans would be subject to rigorous monitoring and be governed by legally binding agreements with enforceable rights safeguards. They would also be subject to parliamentary, judicial and public scrutiny.

EU Member States’ Response and Next Steps

The Netherlands said it was working with Greece, Austria, Germany and Denmark to establish joint return and transit hubs in third countries for failed asylum seekers and other migrants with no legal right to remain in the EU.

The Dutch government has said it wants concrete steps by the end of the year, as it faces what Prime Minister Rob Jetten has called an "asylum crisis".

Calls for EU-Wide Action

In a joint letter last month, 19 EU member states urged the bloc to quickly pursue third-country migration measures, including return hubs, and called on the executive European Commission to back such efforts financially.

Context: Rising Anti-Immigration Sentiment

The push comes amid growing anti-immigration sentiment across the European Union over the past decade that has fuelled popular support for far-right parties.

(Reporting by Amina IsmailEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The Council of Europe’s Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty has warned of “considerable human rights risks” in the planned return hub system, calling for four guardrails: human‑rights risk assessments, independent monitoring, legally binding agreements with enforceable rights, and full public, parliamentary and judicial scrutiny (coe.int).
  • The EU’s new “Return Regulation,” approved by the European Parliament on 17 June 2026, allows EU member states to transfer rejected asylum seekers to third‑country “return hubs,” provided the third party respects international human rights and non‑refoulement principles (europarl.europa.eu).
  • Critics describe the return hub plan as part of the EU’s toughest migration policy shift yet — raising concerns about extended detention up to two years, weakened procedural safeguards, and the outsourcing of human‑rights oversight (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are return hubs in the context of EU migration policy?
Return hubs are proposed detention centres for rejected asylum seekers, aiming to speed up deportations and transfer foreign nationals to third countries.
Which EU countries were warned by the Council of Europe about return hubs?
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands received warnings from the Council of Europe regarding human rights concerns.
What human rights risks are associated with EU return hubs?
The Council of Europe cites risks including ill-treatment, arbitrary detention, and weakened safeguards for asylum seekers.
What measures are recommended to safeguard migrant rights in EU return hubs?
Recommended 'guardrails' include comprehensive human rights assessments, legally binding agreements, rigorous monitoring, and parliamentary, judicial, and public scrutiny.
Why are EU countries considering return hubs for asylum seekers?
Return hubs are being considered to address an 'asylum crisis' and rising anti-immigration sentiment, aiming to improve deportation efficiency.

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