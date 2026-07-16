UK Parliament Supports Jonathan Haskel as New Head of Budget Forecasting Office

Appointment of Jonathan Haskel to the Office for Budget Responsibility

Background and Selection

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Jonathan Haskel, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter and economics professor, has won the support of lawmakers to become the new head of Britain's budget forecasting agency.

Parliamentary Endorsement

Parliament's Treasury Committee said in a statement on Thursday that its members had decided that Haskel "has the appropriate professional competence and personal independence for the role".

Succession and Predecessor

Haskel was named by Britain's Treasury to replace Richard Hughes, who resigned as the Office for Budget Responsibility's chair after it prematurely published a report with details of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget in November.

Haskel's Economic Outlook

Comments to Treasury Committee

On Wednesday, Haskel told the Treasury Committee that he was less optimistic than most other analysts about the outlook for the country's economy and said Britain was "not in a very good fiscal position".

Committee's Role in Appointment

The committee has a veto over who is appointed to chair the OBR.

Additional Information

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)