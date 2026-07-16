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UK lawmakers back Haskel as next chair of budget forecasting office - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK lawmakers back Haskel as next chair of budget forecasting office

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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UK Parliament Supports Jonathan Haskel as New Head of Budget Forecasting Office

Appointment of Jonathan Haskel to the Office for Budget Responsibility

Background and Selection

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Jonathan Haskel, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter and economics professor, has won the support of lawmakers to become the new head of Britain's budget forecasting agency.

Parliamentary Endorsement

Parliament's Treasury Committee said in a statement on Thursday that its members had decided that Haskel "has the appropriate professional competence and personal independence for the role".

Succession and Predecessor

Haskel was named by Britain's Treasury to replace Richard Hughes, who resigned as the Office for Budget Responsibility's chair after it prematurely published a report with details of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget in November.

Haskel's Economic Outlook

Comments to Treasury Committee

On Wednesday, Haskel told the Treasury Committee that he was less optimistic than most other analysts about the outlook for the country's economy and said Britain was "not in a very good fiscal position".

Committee's Role in Appointment

The committee has a veto over who is appointed to chair the OBR.

Additional Information

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • The Treasury Committee confirmed Haskel has the professional competence and personal independence required, following his June nomination by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
  • Haskel brings deep experience from roles at the Bank of England, UK Statistics Authority, and Competition and Markets Authority.
  • His appointment follows the resignation of Richard Hughes in December 2025 after the OBR prematurely published a budget report, described as the worst failure in its 15‑year history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jonathan Haskel?
Jonathan Haskel is a former Bank of England interest rate-setter and economics professor who has been approved by lawmakers to chair the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility.
Why did the Office for Budget Responsibility need a new chair?
The previous chair, Richard Hughes, resigned after the office prematurely published a report with details of the finance minister's budget.
What is the role of the Treasury Committee in appointing the OBR chair?
The Treasury Committee has a veto over the appointment and confirmed Haskel's professional competence and independence.
What is Jonathan Haskel's view on the UK's economic outlook?
Jonathan Haskel stated he was less optimistic than most analysts and noted that the UK is not in a very good fiscal position.

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