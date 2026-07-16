BMW Names Dorothea von Boxberg as HR Chief to Lead Cost-Cutting Efforts

BMW Appoints New HR Chief Amid Industry Challenges and Cost-Cutting Measures

Executive Board Change and Leadership Transition

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - BMW has appointed Dorothea von Boxberg as its new board member for human resources, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, outlining her experience in "transformation processes" at a challenging time.

The executive board change, which was approved by the supervisory board, comes after BMW issued a shock profit warning under new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic last month and pledged further belt-tightening.

Industry Context: Challenges Facing German Carmakers

Transition to Electric Vehicles and Global Competition

The European auto industry, and German carmakers in particular, have struggled to navigate the transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from China. More recently, U.S. tariff costs and Iran war uncertainty have only added to their difficulties.

BMW's Approach Compared to Rivals

BMW, however, has so far avoided the sweeping job cuts seen at Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Dorothea von Boxberg's Background and Role

Leadership Experience

Von Boxberg, currently CEO of Brussels Airlines with previous leadership roles at Lufthansa, will replace outgoing HR boss Ilka Horstmeier from September 1, according to the company statement.

Board and CEO Statements

Supervisory Board Chair's Perspective

"Dorothea von Boxberg not only brings extensive experience in implementing transformation processes, but also an outside-in perspective on our industry," supervisory board chair Nicolas Peter said.

CEO's Expectations

"The BMW Group faces new challenges that require consistent adjustment of our structures and ways of working," Nedeljkovic said, adding that he was convinced von Boxberg would be an "excellent addition" to address these tasks.

Cost-Cutting and Efficiency Measures

After slashing its profit outlook, with margins seen as low as 1% this year, BMW and staff representatives prepared to enter talks to accelerate efficiency measures.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Matthias Williams and Joe Bavier)