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BMW appoints new HR chief as it moves ahead with cost-cutting drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW appoints new HR chief as it moves ahead with cost-cutting drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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BMW Names Dorothea von Boxberg as HR Chief to Lead Cost-Cutting Efforts

BMW Appoints New HR Chief Amid Industry Challenges and Cost-Cutting Measures

Executive Board Change and Leadership Transition

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - BMW has appointed Dorothea von Boxberg as its new board member for human resources, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, outlining her experience in "transformation processes" at a challenging time.

The executive board change, which was approved by the supervisory board, comes after BMW issued a shock profit warning under new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic last month and pledged further belt-tightening.

Industry Context: Challenges Facing German Carmakers

Transition to Electric Vehicles and Global Competition

The European auto industry, and German carmakers in particular, have struggled to navigate the transition to electric vehicles and growing competition from China. More recently, U.S. tariff costs and Iran war uncertainty have only added to their difficulties.

BMW's Approach Compared to Rivals

BMW, however, has so far avoided the sweeping job cuts seen at Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Dorothea von Boxberg's Background and Role

Leadership Experience

Von Boxberg, currently CEO of Brussels Airlines with previous leadership roles at Lufthansa, will replace outgoing HR boss Ilka Horstmeier from September 1, according to the company statement.

Board and CEO Statements

Supervisory Board Chair's Perspective

"Dorothea von Boxberg not only brings extensive experience in implementing transformation processes, but also an outside-in perspective on our industry," supervisory board chair Nicolas Peter said.

CEO's Expectations

"The BMW Group faces new challenges that require consistent adjustment of our structures and ways of working," Nedeljkovic said, adding that he was convinced von Boxberg would be an "excellent addition" to address these tasks.

Cost-Cutting and Efficiency Measures

After slashing its profit outlook, with margins seen as low as 1% this year, BMW and staff representatives prepared to enter talks to accelerate efficiency measures.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Matthias Williams and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Dorothea von Boxberg, with broad transformation leadership at Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo, will assume HR responsibilities at BMW starting September 1 2026.
  • Her appointment follows BMW’s shock profit warning and renewed efficiency drive, part of efforts by new CEO Milan Nedeljković to adapt to margin pressures.
  • BMW aims to avoid sweeping layoffs seen at rivals by tightening belts via structure and culture shifts rather than mass job cuts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is BMW's new HR chief?
Dorothea von Boxberg, currently CEO of Brussels Airlines, was appointed as BMW's new board member for human resources.
Why did BMW change its HR leadership?
The leadership change follows a profit warning and is part of BMW's strategy to drive transformation and greater efficiency.
What challenges is BMW facing?
BMW faces challenges from the shift to electric vehicles, competition from China, and global economic pressures including tariffs.
When will Dorothea von Boxberg start her role at BMW?
She will replace outgoing HR boss Ilka Horstmeier starting September 1.
Has BMW announced job cuts like other carmakers?
Unlike Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, BMW has so far avoided sweeping job cuts despite industry pressures.

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