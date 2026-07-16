GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Google to Open Platforms to AI & Search Rivals under European Commission Rules

European Commission Enforces New Rules on Google

By Foo Yun Chee

Google's Compliance with EU Digital Markets Act

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google will have to help OpenAI and other AI rivals as well as online search engine competitors access its services to comply with EU rules curbing the power of Big Tech, EU regulators said as they set out the details of the requirements.

The move by the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, came six months after the regulator opened so-called specification proceedings to assist ​the world's most popular internet search engine to comply with the Digital Markets ​Act.

Google's Response to EU Mandates

Google reiterated its criticism of the EU-mandated changes.

"Today's decisions risk undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans," Google's lawyer Kent Walker said in an email.

"We have repeatedly offered solutions to safeguard users while satisfying the DMA's goals, but these rulings discount extensive evidence of user harm," he said.

Key Features to Be Opened to Rivals

Android Operating System Changes

The Commission said Google will open up 11 features on its Android operating system to AI rivals to access key functionalities and better compete with Google's Gemini AI service.

User Benefits and Timeline

This would mean that users can activate a rival AI assistant via voice commands, similar to the 'hey Google' command, to book a taxi or search for information on places. Users will benefit from the changes from July 2027 in the next iteration of Android.

Safeguards and Privacy Measures

The Commission said the measures contain robust safeguards to protect users' privacy and device security, and that Google will only offer the 11 features to rivals who fulfil security and privacy criteria.

Data Sharing Requirements

Access for AI Chatbots and Search Competitors

The EU decision also requires Google to share the data that it collects to optimise its own search services with OpenAI and other AI chatbots with search functionalities, subject to anonymisation.

Security Assessments and Pricing Formula

Google can first assess whether rivals pose cybersecurity and data protection risks before it opens up to them. The EU measure, which will be implemented from January next year, includes a formula to calculate the price of the shared data.

Expected Impact on the Market

"Thanks to these measures we hope to see emerging alternatives to Google Search and Google's AI services, such as Gemini, and that users in the EU can enjoy greater choice of services," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Google must enable interoperability of 11 Android features (e.g., wake‑word activation) for AI rivals by July 2027, with robust privacy and security conditions. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)
  • Google must share anonymised search data—rankings, queries, clicks, views—with third‑party search and AI services under fair, reasonable and non‑discriminatory terms, starting from January 2027. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)
  • The measures follow DMA specification proceedings opened in January 2026; preliminary findings published April 2026 set the draft obligations, with final decisions due before 27 July 2026. (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes must Google make under the EU Digital Markets Act?
Google must open access to certain Android features and share anonymized search data with AI and search engine rivals, following new EU regulations.
Which companies will benefit from these EU-mandated changes to Google?
OpenAI and other AI rivals, as well as competing search engine providers, will benefit from greater access to Google's services and data.
How will users be affected by Google's compliance with EU rules?
Users will be able to activate rival AI assistants and search services via Android, enjoying more choices and competition in the EU market.
When will Google's changes under the EU Digital Markets Act take effect?
The data sharing mandate will begin in January 2025, and Android feature changes are expected by July 2027.
What privacy safeguards are included in the EU's requirements for Google?
Only rivals meeting strict privacy and security criteria will access Google's features, and shared data will be anonymized to protect users.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK sanctions gold and finance networks over Sudan war

UK sanctions gold and finance networks over Sudan war

Image for Kremlin says Russian economy's difficulties are not critical

Kremlin says Russian economy's difficulties are not critical

Image for Exclusive-Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources say

Exclusive-Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources say

Image for UK lawmakers back Haskel as next chair of budget forecasting office

UK lawmakers back Haskel as next chair of budget forecasting office

Image for France flags 2027 budget squeeze as defence and debt costs surge

France flags 2027 budget squeeze as defence and debt costs surge

Image for Germany plans tougher tax crime crackdown to raise billions in revenue

Germany plans tougher tax crime crackdown to raise billions in revenue

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Shortsellers take aim at manufacturing in June amid supply chain stress, Hazeltree data shows
Shortsellers take aim at manufacturing in June amid supply chain stress, Hazeltree data shows
Image for ECB to hold rates now but energy price resurgence points to September hike: Reuters poll
ECB to hold rates now but energy price resurgence points to September hike: Reuters poll
Image for Austrian bans on Brenner truck traffic are against EU law, court adviser says
Austrian bans on Brenner truck traffic are against EU law, court adviser says
Image for Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September
Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September
Image for Portugal becomes first EU state to join HealthAI network
Portugal becomes first EU state to join HealthAI network
Image for UK hackers jailed for London transport cyberattack which cost nearly $40 million
UK hackers jailed for London transport cyberattack which cost nearly $40 million
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Rotork lifts FTSE 250
Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Rotork lifts FTSE 250
Image for Shein IPO faces lower valuation as e-commerce crackdown starts to bite
Shein IPO faces lower valuation as e-commerce crackdown starts to bite
Image for Irish airline Aer Lingus plans 500 job cuts as fuel prices soar
Irish airline Aer Lingus plans 500 job cuts as fuel prices soar
Image for BMW appoints new HR chief as it moves ahead with cost-cutting drive
BMW appoints new HR chief as it moves ahead with cost-cutting drive
Image for India's Hero MotoCorp enters German market in partnership with KSR Group
India's Hero MotoCorp enters German market in partnership with KSR Group
Image for European earnings growth seen strongest in 3 years as energy profits surge
European earnings growth seen strongest in 3 years as energy profits surge
View All Finance Posts