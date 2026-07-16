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Finance

UK sanctions gold and finance networks over Sudan war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Gold Sudan Markets

UK Sanctions Target Sudan’s Gold and Finance Networks to Disrupt War Funding

Britain Imposes Sanctions to Curb Sudan War Financing

Overview of the Sanctions

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday targeted what it said was illicit gold and finance networks fuelling Sudan's war, imposing sanctions on 11 individuals and entities.

Background of the Sudan Conflict

• The war, which started in 2023 between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, has displaced millions of people.

Details of the Sanctions Package

Targeted Individuals and Entities

• Britain's latest sanctions package targets an RSF financier it said was suspected of helping fund the group's operations through a network of Dubai-based real estate, gold and holding companies.

• Others sanctioned include RSF-linked procurement operatives and two United Arab Emirates-based companies.

• The package also includes a Hong Kong-based company and three Sudanese state-owned mining companies Britain said were linked to funding the army's war effort.

International Response and Gold Trade

• The European Union also targeted Sudan's gold trade in its sanctions on Monday over the war.

• Official Sudanese gold exports were worth about $1.5 billion in 2024 and 2025, Britain said, estimating that billions of dollars' worth of gold was smuggled abroad each year through illicit channels.

Warnings and Further Actions

• Britain also warned that El Obeid, a strategic city in central Sudan, was at risk of a mass atrocity and called for the U.N. arms embargo to be extended to cover the area.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • UK targets RSF financier and Dubai‑linked real estate, gold and holding firms to disrupt illicit war‑funding networks.
  • Sanctions also hit UAE‑based companies, a Hong Kong entity, and Sudanese state‑owned mining companies tied to army financing.
  • UK warns of atrocity risks in El Obeid, urges humanitarian access, and backs expanding the UN arms embargo to protect civilians.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the UK to impose new sanctions related to Sudan?
The UK imposed sanctions targeting illicit gold and finance networks fueling Sudan's ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
Who are targeted by the latest UK sanctions over Sudan's conflict?
Eleven individuals and entities, including RSF-linked financiers, procurement operatives, Dubai and UAE-based companies, and Sudanese mining firms, are targeted.
How are gold exports linked to Sudan’s war effort?
Official Sudanese gold exports are valued at about $1.5 billion annually, with billions more smuggled abroad, helping fund both sides in the conflict.
Which other countries have imposed sanctions on Sudan’s gold trade?
The European Union has also placed sanctions on Sudan’s gold trade as part of efforts to disrupt funding for the conflict.
What warning has Britain issued regarding El Obeid?
Britain warned that El Obeid is at risk of mass atrocity and called for an extension of the U.N. arms embargo to the area.

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