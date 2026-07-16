Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September

Lufthansa Reopens Flight Operations to Riyadh and Amman Starting September

Lufthansa Group's Resumption of Middle East Flights

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight operations to Riyadh and Amman starting in September, the German airline said on Thursday.

Safety Monitoring and Coordination

• Lufthansa said that it continuously monitors and assesses the situation in the Middle East and maintains close contact with the authorities

Background: Suspension of Flights

• Airlines suspended flights to parts of the Middle East in response to the conflict that began when the U.S. and Israel conducted strikes on Iran at the end of February

Flight Resumption Details

Lufthansa Service to Riyadh

• The airline will first resume service to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt

ITA Airways Flights from Rome

• Starting September 15, Italy's ITA Airways, part of the Group, will restart flights from Rome to Riyadh five times a week

Austrian Airlines Service to Amman

• Austrian Airlines will once against offer three flights per week from Vienna to Amman, Jordan's capital, beginning October 2

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)