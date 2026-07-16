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Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Lufthansa Reopens Flight Operations to Riyadh and Amman Starting September

Lufthansa Group's Resumption of Middle East Flights

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight operations to Riyadh and Amman starting in September, the German airline said on Thursday.

Safety Monitoring and Coordination

• Lufthansa said that it continuously monitors and assesses the situation in the Middle East and maintains close contact with the authorities

Background: Suspension of Flights

• Airlines suspended flights to parts of the Middle East in response to the conflict that began when the U.S. and Israel conducted strikes on Iran at the end of February

Flight Resumption Details

Lufthansa Service to Riyadh

• The airline will first resume service to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt

ITA Airways Flights from Rome

• Starting September 15, Italy's ITA Airways, part of the Group, will restart flights from Rome to Riyadh five times a week

Austrian Airlines Service to Amman

• Austrian Airlines will once against offer three flights per week from Vienna to Amman, Jordan's capital, beginning October 2

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Lufthansa Group suspended flights to Riyadh and Amman amid the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict early in the year but is now cautiously restoring services as geopolitical tensions ease. (internazionale.it)
  • Flight resumptions will commence with Lufthansa operating Frankfurt–Riyadh from September 10, followed by ITA Airways restarting Rome–Riyadh on September 15, and Austrian Airlines launching Vienna–Amman from October 2. (lufthansa.com)
  • This move reflects gradual airline strategy shifts: while some carriers are scaling back or delaying Middle East routes, Lufthansa Group is resuming key connections in response to improving aviation and security conditions. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Lufthansa resume flights to Riyadh?
Lufthansa will resume flights to Riyadh starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt.
Which airlines are restarting Middle East flights as part of the Lufthansa Group?
Lufthansa, ITA Airways, and Austrian Airlines are all resuming flights to Riyadh and Amman.
Why were flights to parts of the Middle East suspended?
Flights were suspended in response to conflict after the U.S. and Israel conducted strikes on Iran at the end of February.
When will Austrian Airlines resume flights to Amman?
Austrian Airlines will resume flights to Amman on October 2, offering three flights per week from Vienna.
How often will ITA Airways fly from Rome to Riyadh?
ITA Airways will operate five flights a week from Rome to Riyadh starting September 15.

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