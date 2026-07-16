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Kremlin says Russian economy's difficulties are not critical - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russian economy's difficulties are not critical

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Economy Russia Markets

Kremlin: Russia’s Economic Challenges Not Critical, Stability Maintained Despite Survey

Current Economic Situation and Official Responses

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin does not view the difficulties facing Russia's economy as critical and believes the overall situation remains stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Kremlin’s Perspective on Economic Difficulties

"The difficulties our economy is going through are well known to everyone. These difficulties are not of a critical nature," Peskov told reporters.

"The government and the president regularly discuss them and understand what needs to be done to regulate and improve the situation. Macroeconomic stability is being fully maintained," he added.

Central Bank Survey and Business Sentiment

Peskov's comments came after the central bank published the results of its monthly business survey on Wednesday showing a sharp deterioration in corporate sentiment.

Business Climate Indicator Results

The central bank's Business Climate Indicator (BCI) fell by 4.5 points in July to minus 3.6, its lowest level since mid-2022. At the same time, companies' price expectations rose markedly after declining for five consecutive months.

Expert Analysis on Economic Indicators

Yevgeny Kogan, an investment banker and professor at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, noted that since records began in 2002 there had been only five months when the business activity indicator had deteriorated more rapidly. He said a move of the indicator into negative territory had historically been associated with economic crises.

Inflation Expectations and Fuel Crisis Impact

Kogan also said that rising inflation expectations pointed to a sharp increase in costs, amid fuel shortages resulting from an intensification of Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.

"As a result, the fuel crisis could both accelerate price growth and push the economy into recession. Such a situation is called stagflation," Kogan wrote on his Telegram channel.

Policy Dilemmas: Interest Rates and Economic Stability

"If the interest rate is increased to fight inflation, it could finish off the economy. If the rate is lowered to support business activity, price growth will accelerate further and become increasingly difficult to control. Something will have to be sacrificed," he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light and Darya Korsunskaya, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin sees current economic difficulties as manageable and maintains macroeconomic stability (investing.com).
  • The Bank of Russia’s July Business Climate Index dropped to –3.6 from 0.9 in June, marking the lowest level since mid‑2022 and signaling a sharp deterioration in corporate sentiment (cbr.ru).
  • Businesses reported rising price expectations for the first time in five months amid fuel shortages tied to intensified Ukrainian strikes on refineries, raising stagflation risks as higher interest rates could further strain growth (cbr.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kremlin's view on the current Russian economic difficulties?
The Kremlin does not consider the difficulties to be critical and believes the overall situation remains stable.
What metric indicated a decline in business sentiment in Russia?
The central bank's Business Climate Indicator (BCI) fell by 4.5 points to minus 3.6, the lowest since mid-2022.
How have corporate price expectations changed in Russia?
Price expectations among companies rose markedly after five months of decline, indicating rising inflation concerns.
What potential risks did economist Yevgeny Kogan highlight?
Kogan warned of stagflation, rising costs, fuel shortages, and the difficult balance between fighting inflation and supporting business activity.
What could happen if Russia raises or lowers its interest rates, according to the article?
Raising rates could harm the economy, while lowering rates could further accelerate price growth and inflation.

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