Kremlin says Russian economy's difficulties are not critical

Kremlin: Russia’s Economic Challenges Not Critical, Stability Maintained Despite Survey

Current Economic Situation and Official Responses

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin does not view the difficulties facing Russia's economy as critical and believes the overall situation remains stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Kremlin’s Perspective on Economic Difficulties

"The difficulties our economy is going through are well known to everyone. These difficulties are not of a critical nature," Peskov told reporters.

"The government and the president regularly discuss them and understand what needs to be done to regulate and improve the situation. Macroeconomic stability is being fully maintained," he added.

Central Bank Survey and Business Sentiment

Peskov's comments came after the central bank published the results of its monthly business survey on Wednesday showing a sharp deterioration in corporate sentiment.

Business Climate Indicator Results

The central bank's Business Climate Indicator (BCI) fell by 4.5 points in July to minus 3.6, its lowest level since mid-2022. At the same time, companies' price expectations rose markedly after declining for five consecutive months.

Expert Analysis on Economic Indicators

Yevgeny Kogan, an investment banker and professor at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, noted that since records began in 2002 there had been only five months when the business activity indicator had deteriorated more rapidly. He said a move of the indicator into negative territory had historically been associated with economic crises.

Inflation Expectations and Fuel Crisis Impact

Kogan also said that rising inflation expectations pointed to a sharp increase in costs, amid fuel shortages resulting from an intensification of Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.

"As a result, the fuel crisis could both accelerate price growth and push the economy into recession. Such a situation is called stagflation," Kogan wrote on his Telegram channel.

Policy Dilemmas: Interest Rates and Economic Stability

"If the interest rate is increased to fight inflation, it could finish off the economy. If the rate is lowered to support business activity, price growth will accelerate further and become increasingly difficult to control. Something will have to be sacrificed," he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light and Darya Korsunskaya, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)