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EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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EU Targets 46% Electrification to Halve Oil and Gas Dependence by 2040

By Kate Abnett

EU Electrification Plan and Its Implications

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is eyeing a target for electricity to account for 46% of energy consumption across the bloc by 2040, doubling the rate today, a draft European Commission proposal seen by Reuters showed.

The draft plan, which the Commission is due to ​publish on Friday, is part of the EU's response to the fallout of the Iran war, ​which sent oil and gas prices soaring and spurred Brussels to prepare new measures to cut Europe's reliance on imported oil and gas.

The target was still being negotiated inside the European Commission on Thursday, and could change before it is published. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment.

Current State of EU Energy Consumption

Less Than a Quarter of Energy Use Currently Electricity

Just 23% of the EU's final energy consumption is met by electricity today, a share that has been stagnant for a decade. The rest of the economy runs mostly on fossil fuels.

Requirements for Achieving 46% Electrification

Raising that share to 46% would require a massive increase in electric vehicles, more widespread replacement of gas boilers with heat pumps in homes, and electrifying industrial processes — as well as extensive upgrades of Europe's ageing power grids.

That will require hundreds of billions of euros in investments. 

Industry Concerns and Economic Feasibility

Industries have said the plan's success will depend on whether policymakers can bring down Europe's high electricity prices, which some firms say mean it is not economically feasible to electrify their operations.

Potential Impact of the Electrification Plan

Plan Could Cut Fossil Fuel Import Bill

Other parts of the EU plan, reported last week by Reuters, include policies and funding to incentivise this shift.

The draft plan said achieving a 46% electrification target could reduce the EU's fossil fuel import bill by up to €260 billion per year by 2040. The EU imports more than 80% of the gas it consumes, and more than 90% of its oil.

Next Steps and Legislative Action

The draft proposal said the Commission would set out the plan on Friday, and propose legislation in the fourth quarter to fix the target into law.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • EU drafts plan to increase electricity’s share of energy use from ~23% to 46% by 2040, aiming to halve dependence on fossil fuels.
  • Achieving the target requires massive electrification: EV adoption, heat pumps, industrial conversion, grid upgrades and large investment.
  • The shift could reduce the EU’s fossil fuel import bill by up to €260 billion per year by 2040, amid high current imports of oil and gas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's proposed electrification target for 2040?
The EU aims for electricity to account for 46% of total energy consumption by 2040, doubling the current rate.
Why is the EU drafting this electrification plan?
The plan responds to soaring oil and gas prices fueled by the Iran war and seeks to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.
How could the EU achieve the electrification goal?
By increasing electric vehicles, replacing gas boilers with heat pumps, electrifying industry, and upgrading power grids.
What financial impact could the plan have?
Achieving the 46% electrification target could reduce the EU's fossil fuel import bill by up to €260 billion annually by 2040.
When will the EU likely publish and propose this plan into law?
The plan is set for publication on Friday, with legislation proposed in the fourth quarter.

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