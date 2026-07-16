Dutch Government Warns of Water Shortage as Heat and Drought Grip Netherlands

Netherlands Faces Water Crisis Amid Prolonged Drought and Heat

Government Statement on Water Shortage

AMSTERDAM, July 16 (Reuters) - The continuing drought and heat have caused a water shortage in the Netherlands, the Dutch government said on Thursday.

Low River Water Levels and Lack of Rain

• Rivers are bringing historically low levels of water into the Netherlands, where it has also hardly rained in recent weeks.

Measures to Manage Water Supply

• Measures are therefore needed to evenly distribute supplies and meet rising demand for water, the government said.

Escalation from Possible to Actual Shortage

• The country had moved from a situation with a "possible" shortage to an "actual" shortage and that situation was expected to remain in the weeks to come, it added.

Impact on Drinking Water Supply

• The situation does not affect the supply of drinking water, as stocks had already been increased before the summer.

Consequences for Transportation and Agriculture

• Ships will likely face delays as locks will be opened less frequently to limit the inflow of salt water.

• Irrigation will also be limited in various places.

Weather Data and Climate Context

• According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, the average high across Western Europe is forecast to be 28.7 degrees Celsius (83.66 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, which is 5.4 degrees above the normal high for July 16 from 1961 to 1990. The average high in the Netherlands of 24.3 degrees is 4.5 degrees above normal.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Joe Bavier)