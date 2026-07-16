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Heat and drought cause water shortage in Netherlands, government says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heat and drought cause water shortage in Netherlands, government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Environment Climate

Dutch Government Warns of Water Shortage as Heat and Drought Grip Netherlands

Netherlands Faces Water Crisis Amid Prolonged Drought and Heat

Government Statement on Water Shortage

AMSTERDAM, July 16 (Reuters) - The continuing drought and heat have caused a water shortage in the Netherlands, the Dutch government said on Thursday.

Low River Water Levels and Lack of Rain

• Rivers are bringing historically low levels of water into the Netherlands, where it has also hardly rained in recent weeks.

Measures to Manage Water Supply

• Measures are therefore needed to evenly distribute supplies and meet rising demand for water, the government said.

Escalation from Possible to Actual Shortage

• The country had moved from a situation with a "possible" shortage to an "actual" shortage and that situation was expected to remain in the weeks to come, it added.

Impact on Drinking Water Supply

• The situation does not affect the supply of drinking water, as stocks had already been increased before the summer.

Consequences for Transportation and Agriculture

• Ships will likely face delays as locks will be opened less frequently to limit the inflow of salt water.

• Irrigation will also be limited in various places.

Weather Data and Climate Context

• According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, the average high across Western Europe is forecast to be 28.7 degrees Celsius (83.66 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, which is 5.4 degrees above the normal high for July 16 from 1961 to 1990. The average high in the Netherlands of 24.3 degrees is 4.5 degrees above normal.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • River discharges from the Rhine and Maas are at historic lows for mid‑July, raising the water shortage from “possible” to “actual” (nltimes.nl)
  • Shipping and industry affected: locks are being limited, navigation depths reduced, and irrigation and pumping bans are imposed to preserve freshwater (iplo.nl)
  • Drinking water supply remains secure thanks to pre‑summer stockpiling, but rising evaporation and demand continue to stress water management systems (nltimes.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused the water shortage in the Netherlands?
The water shortage was caused by ongoing drought and heat, leading to historically low river levels and little rainfall in recent weeks.
Does the water shortage affect drinking water supply in the Netherlands?
No, the supply of drinking water is not affected as stocks were increased before the summer.
How will the water shortage impact shipping in the Netherlands?
Shipping will likely face delays because locks will be opened less frequently to reduce saltwater inflow.
Are there any measures being taken to address the water shortage?
Yes, the Dutch government is introducing measures to evenly distribute water supplies and limit irrigation in various places.
How much above normal are current temperatures in the Netherlands?
The average high temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year in the Netherlands.

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