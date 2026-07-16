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Judges sentence former executive Castellucci to 12 years for Genoa bridge disaster - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Judges sentence former executive Castellucci to 12 years for Genoa bridge disaster

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Former Atlantia CEO Gets 12 Years Over Deadly Genoa Bridge Collapse

Sentencing and Background

Details of the Court Ruling

GENOA, Italy, July 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Thursday sentenced former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci to 12 years in prison over the deadly 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in the northwestern port city of Genoa.

Atlantia's Role in the Incident

Atlantia was at the time the controlling shareholder in motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emilio ParodiWriting by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Castellucci, then CEO of Atlantia and Autostrade per l’Italia, received a 12‑year sentence for the Morandi bridge collapse that occurred on August 14, 2018, killing 43 people (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Prosecutors had sought a harsher punishment of 18 years and 6 months; the final sentencing marks a significant judicial decision after over 280 hearings (it.investing.com).
  • Castellucci had already been serving a 6‑year sentence for a separate 2013 bus disaster; during the Morandi trial he repeatedly denied operational responsibility, claiming he only issued non‑technical directives (genova24.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for the Genoa bridge disaster?
Former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci was sentenced by an Italian court.
How long is Giovanni Castellucci's prison sentence?
Giovanni Castellucci was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
What happened in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse?
A motorway bridge in Genoa collapsed, resulting in significant casualties and legal proceedings.
What company did Giovanni Castellucci lead at the time of the disaster?
He was the CEO of Atlantia, the controlling shareholder in Autostrade per l'Italia.

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