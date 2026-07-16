Former Atlantia CEO Gets 12 Years Over Deadly Genoa Bridge Collapse
Sentencing and Background
Details of the Court Ruling
GENOA, Italy, July 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Thursday sentenced former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci to 12 years in prison over the deadly 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in the northwestern port city of Genoa.
Atlantia's Role in the Incident
Atlantia was at the time the controlling shareholder in motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Emilio ParodiWriting by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti)