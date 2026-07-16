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France flags 2027 budget squeeze as defence and debt costs surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France flags 2027 budget squeeze as defence and debt costs surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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France's 2027 Budget: Rising Defence and Debt Costs Force Spending Squeeze

Overview of France's 2027 Budget and Spending Plans

Government Spending Growth and Budget Ceilings

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - France's government plans to sharply restrain most public spending growth in 2027 as rising defence outlays and borrowing costs consume an increasing share of the budget, spending ceilings published on Thursday showed.

The ceilings set the stage for a potentially rocky parliamentary budget battle from October, as the government seeks to keep the deficit under control ahead of a 2027 presidential election that polls suggest could favour the far right.

Projected Expenditures and Departmental Spending

The Finance Ministry said spending by the state and government agencies would reach €708.4 billion ($812.2 billion) next year, with ministers instructed to keep most departmental spending growth below inflation.

Rising Debt Interest and Defence Costs

The ministry projected debt interest costs would rise to €74.2 billion in 2027 from €64.8 billion in 2026, while defence spending would increase by €6.4 billion in line with France's military programming law.

Excluding defence, ministerial budgets would rise by just €1.5 billion overall, the ministry said, underscoring the government's effort to rein in spending as it seeks to restore public finances after a 2025 deficit of 5.1% of GDP and debt equivalent to 115.9% of economic output.

"This represents a considerable effort for the government," budget minister David Amiel said on franceinfo radio. "If we do nothing, the deficit will spiral out of control in 2027."

Sectoral Spending Adjustments

In addition to the defence hike, spending on the environment, education, security and justice gets slight increases. The spending on employment policies faces a cut of €2.8 billion and development aid spending is also set to decline.

The ministry also signalled that local authorities will be asked to contribute to the budget squeeze before the draft bill is submitted to parliament in early October.

Social Security and Public Finance Challenges

Social security spending remains the biggest pressure point. The government projects it will rise by €17 billion to €838.3 billion in 2027, growing faster than inflation despite planned savings measures, highlighting how healthcare and pension costs continue to drive overall public spending.

($1 = 0.8722 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

Key Takeaways

  • Total state and agency spending set at €708.4 billion in 2027, modest increase from 2026, with most departmental budgets capped below inflation (lemonde.fr)
  • Debt interest expenditure expected to climb from €64.8 billion in 2026 to €74.2 billion in 2027, while defence outlays rise by €6.4 billion under military programming law (lemonde.fr)
  • Social security remains the largest pressure point, projected to grow by €17 billion to €838.3 billion; government needs further tightening to curb debt’s upward trajectory ahead of the 2027 presidential election where far‑right parties lead in polls (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France planning to restrain public spending growth in 2027?
France aims to control its budget deficit amid rising defence and debt costs, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
How much will France's defence and debt interest costs increase by 2027?
Defence spending will rise by €6.4 billion, and debt interest costs will increase from €64.8 billion in 2026 to €74.2 billion in 2027.
Which sectors will see spending cuts or slow growth in France's 2027 budget?
Employment policies face a €2.8 billion cut, and most non-defence departmental spending growth will remain below inflation.
What is the projected impact on France's social security spending by 2027?
Social security spending is expected to rise by €17 billion to €838.3 billion in 2027, outpacing inflation.

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