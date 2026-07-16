UK Pledges Funding for 16 Swedish Gripen Jets to Equip Ukraine by 2029

Britain's Commitment to Ukraine's Air Defense

Prime Minister's Announcement and Funding Details

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday pledged €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, making one of his final commitments to Kyiv before leaving office.

Starmer, speaking during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, said Britain would work with Sweden to deliver the aircraft to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.

Timeline and Acquisition of Gripen Jets

• Britain said the funding would help Ukraine acquire a squadron of the Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets by 2029.

Saab Contract and Package Inclusions

• In June, Swedish defence equipment maker Saab signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about $2.5 billion.

• The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft.

Economic and Strategic Impact

• Britain said the investment would support about 5,000 jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies involved in the Gripen programme.

• The government said the jets would also support efforts to modernise Ukraine's air force.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)