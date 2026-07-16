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Starmer says UK to help fund 16 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Starmer says UK to help fund 16 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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UK Pledges Funding for 16 Swedish Gripen Jets to Equip Ukraine by 2029

Britain's Commitment to Ukraine's Air Defense

Prime Minister's Announcement and Funding Details

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday pledged €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, making one of his final commitments to Kyiv before leaving office.

Starmer, speaking during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, said Britain would work with Sweden to deliver the aircraft to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.

Timeline and Acquisition of Gripen Jets

• Britain said the funding would help Ukraine acquire a squadron of the Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets by 2029.

Saab Contract and Package Inclusions

• In June, Swedish defence equipment maker Saab signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about $2.5 billion.

• The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft.

Economic and Strategic Impact

• Britain said the investment would support about 5,000 jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies involved in the Gripen programme.

• The government said the jets would also support efforts to modernise Ukraine's air force.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • The £300 million pledge supports Ukraine’s acquisition of 16 Gripen E jets by 2029, alongside Sweden’s donation of 16 older Gripen C/Ds to bolster air defence capabilities.
  • Ukraine separately plans to purchase up to 20 new Gripen E/F jets using €2.5 billion in EU-backed financing, with deliveries expected by 2030.
  • The deal involves substantial UK industrial involvement—over 30% of each aircraft is made in the UK, engaging more than 50 British firms and safeguarding over 5,000 jobs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK committing to fund Gripen jets for Ukraine?
The UK is pledging €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets.
Which aircraft is Ukraine set to receive with UK and Swedish support?
Ukraine will acquire 16 Gripen E fighter jets, manufactured by Saab of Sweden.
When are the Gripen E jets expected to be delivered to Ukraine?
The funding will help Ukraine acquire the squadron of Gripen E jets by 2029.
What additional support is included in the jet package for Ukraine?
The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts, and operating equipment.
How will the UK's Gripen investment impact local jobs?
The investment supports approximately 5,000 jobs across over 50 UK-based companies involved in the Gripen programme.

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