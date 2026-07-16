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Finance

Portugal becomes first EU state to join HealthAI network

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Banking AI healthcare Regulation

Portugal First EU Country to Join HealthAI Network for Regulating Healthcare AI

Portugal's Pioneering Role in AI Healthcare Regulation

By Leo Marchandon and Mateusz Rabiega

Portugal Joins HealthAI's Global Regulatory Network

July 16 - Portugal became the first European Union member state on Wednesday to join HealthAI's global network for overseeing the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, as Europe prepares to implement new AI rules across the bloc.

Benefits of the Agreement

The agreement between Portugal's healthcare regulator Infarmed and Geneva-based nonprofit HealthAI gives Portugal access to a directory of regulator-reviewed AI health tools as well as a real-time warning system for sharing reports of harmful incidents.

Countries Participating in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network

Portugal joins Britain, India, Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Zambia and Peru in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN).

Context: The EU's AI Act and Healthcare Innovation

The EU's AI Act is taking effect as health systems across Europe accelerate the adoption of AI-powered tools.

Importance of International Cooperation

"This is clearly better achieved through international cooperation and by sharing experiences and expertise," Infarmed President Santos Ivo said in a statement.

About HealthAI and Its Global Impact

HealthAI's Mission and Funding

HealthAI, which is funded mainly by governments including Canada, Britain, Norway and Singapore, was set up to develop common standards and governance frameworks for AI in healthcare.

Influence of European Regulation on Global AI Governance

Chief Executive Baptista Leite said the organisation was in talks with other EU member states and argued that Europe's regulatory decisions would influence AI governance globally.

Potential Global Spillover Effects

"Whatever Europe will do will have a spillover effect in other regions around the world. It's incredibly important that Brussels gets it right," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal, via Infarmed, is the first EU country to formally join HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network for AI in healthcare, enhancing oversight through shared tools and a real‑time early warning system (dnoticias.pt).
  • As a GRN member, Portugal gains exclusive access to a global repository of regulator‑reviewed AI health solutions, technical advisory support, peer learning, and adverse event alerts (healthai.agency).
  • This move dovetails with the EU’s AI Act, which entered into force August 1, 2024, setting the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation—Portugal’s GRN membership underscores its commitment to safe, responsible AI governance within this evolving framework (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HealthAI's global network?
HealthAI's global network is a platform for regulators to oversee and share information on artificial intelligence tools used in healthcare.
Why did Portugal join the HealthAI network?
Portugal joined HealthAI to access a regulator-reviewed AI health tool directory and a real-time warning system for harmful incidents, supporting safer AI adoption.
Who else is part of the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network?
Other members include Britain, India, Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Zambia, and Peru.
How does the EU's AI Act affect healthcare?
The EU's AI Act will introduce new rules for adopting AI tools in healthcare, aiming for safer and more regulated implementation across Europe.
What is the significance of international cooperation in AI healthcare regulation?
International cooperation enables shared expertise and common governance standards, improving safety and effectiveness in AI healthcare oversight.

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