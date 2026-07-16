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European earnings growth seen strongest in 3 years as energy profits surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European earnings growth seen strongest in 3 years as energy profits surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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European Earnings Growth Expected to Hit 3-Year High as Energy Profits Surge

European Blue-Chip Earnings Outlook and Energy Sector Impact

By Mirko Miorelli

Energy Sector Drives Earnings Surge

July 16, (Reuters) - A surge in energy-sector profits is set to help European blue-chip companies post their strongest earnings growth in more than three years, according to LSEG forecasts published on Thursday as the reporting season gets underway.

STOXX 600 Earnings Forecasts

Companies in Europe's benchmark index STOXX 600 are forecast to report earnings growth of 16.7% in the second quarter, according to LSEG IBES data, based on results from 28 companies and market estimates for those that are yet to report.

Excluding Energy: More Modest Growth

Still, the rate excluding energy companies indicates a more modest 6.4% rise. European energy majors are seen posting profits more than 125% higher year-on-year, helped by higher oil and gas prices following disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Revenue Expectations and Upward Revisions

Revenue is expected to increase 11.1% yearly, compared to previous estimates of 10.5% one week ago.

Key Companies and Market Sentiment

ASML's Positive Results

Dutch chipmaker ASML, Europe's most valuable company, helped sentiment after reporting earnings above expectations and raising its 2026 sales forecast on Wednesday.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

During the week of July 20, 52 companies are expected to report quarterly earnings, including Swiss drugmaker Novartis, Italian bank UniCredit, German software giant SAP and Volkswagen, all of which are expected to provide a broader read-through on European corporate demand.

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG IBES projects STOXX 600 Q2 earnings growth of 16.7%, with non‑energy earnings up only ~6.4%, highlighting energy’s outsized influence.
  • Energy-sector profits are expected to rise over 125% year‑on‑year, fueled by higher oil and gas prices following strategic shipping disruptions.
  • ASML beat Q2 expectations with €9.3B in net sales and €2.9B net income, raising its 2026 revenue guidance to €43–45B on strong AI chip demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving the surge in European earnings growth in 2024?
A significant increase in energy-sector profits, driven by higher oil and gas prices, is the main driver of European earnings growth.
How much are energy majors' profits expected to rise year-on-year?
European energy majors are forecast to post profits more than 125% higher year-on-year.
What is the projected earnings growth for European blue-chip companies in Q2?
European blue-chip companies listed on the STOXX 600 are forecast to report 16.7% earnings growth in the second quarter.
Which companies are mentioned as reporting earnings this season?
Companies including ASML, Novartis, UniCredit, SAP, and Volkswagen are mentioned as reporting earnings this season.
What impact has ASML's earnings report had on the market?
ASML's earnings report, which exceeded expectations and included a higher 2026 sales forecast, has helped improve market sentiment.

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