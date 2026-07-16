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Finance

Franco-German defence cooperation under strain as Macron, Merz meet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Franco-German Defence Ties Tested by Armament Setbacks and New Negotiations

Franco-German Defence Cooperation Amidst Challenges and New Negotiations

By Florence Loeve and Andreas Rinke

PARIS/BERLIN July 16 (Reuters) - France and Germany will discuss deepening cooperation on nuclear deterrence, missile defence, long-range strike capabilities and space at a joint ministerial retreat, the Elysee said, seeking to show that the EU's two largest defence powers can still work together despite differences over major armament programmes.

The meetings come weeks after industrial rivalries forced Paris and Berlin to scrap the landmark Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme at a time the U.S. is pressuring Europe to rearm itself.

Setbacks in Joint Armament Programmes

Delays to a Franco-German next-generation tank project, setbacks to the multinational Eurodrone programme meant to build a drone competitor to the U.S. Reaper and growing competition within Europe in the space sector have all underscored Europe's challenges scaling up its defence ambitions.

Two joint declarations are expected following the Franco-German Defence and Security Council (CFADS) and a broader joint ministerial meeting near Cologne on Thursday and Friday.

Industry Rivalries and the FCAS Project

A French official acknowledged that the discussions were "not a path where everything is necessarily aligned," but said Franco-German defence industry cooperation was bigger than the failed FCAS project. 

A German official said agreement was expected on how elements of the FCAS project would continue to be developed. Both countries have pledged to focus on ​data links ​between ⁠warplanes and related software known as a "combat ​cloud".

Nuclear Deterrence and Defence Initiatives

The two sides will also discuss Macron's proposal for "forward (nuclear) deterrence," unveiled in March, under which European allies could participate in French nuclear deterrence exercises and temporarily host French nuclear assets on their territory. 

Berlin now expects to agree that German troops will take part in a French nuclear exercise in the autumn, the German official said. 

Defence Sovereignty

Transatlantic Dependence and European Security

Underlying the Franco-German defence relationship are differences over how dependent Europe should be on U.S. weapons technology at a time the continent is questioning President Donald Trump's reliability as a security partner.

Conventional Military Capabilities

The Elysee said the talks would also centre on conventional military capabilities, citing early warning systems, long-range strike capabilities and air and missile defence.

Missile Defence and Sovereignty

France has long advocated greater reliance on European technologies for missile defence.

"On ballistic missile defence, we have always argued to Germany the importance of what is sovereign," the Elysee official said.

Space Cooperation and Satellite Projects

Space cooperation will also be on the table, another area where competition has recently complicated bilateral ties.

The Elysee said France and Germany would reaffirm support for IRIS², the European Union's planned secure satellite communications constellation, despite Berlin simultaneously pursuing its own military satellite constellation project.

Securing European Communications Infrastructure

Paris sees the programme as a cornerstone of Europe's efforts to secure sovereign communications infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign providers.

(Reporting by Florence Loève in Paris and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by Richard Lough, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron and Merz seek to reaffirm Franco‑German defence ties by deepening cooperation in nuclear deterrence, missile defence, space and combat cloud systems, signalling unity amid industrial tensions.
  • The €100 billion FCAS next‑generation fighter jet project collapsed in June 2026 due to disputes between Airbus and Dassault over workshare, specifications and nuclear-capable design requirements, though non‑core components may persist under the FCAS 'combat cloud' label (thenationalnews.com).
  • A March 2 nuclear steering group was established to coordinate French conventional and nuclear capabilities; Germany will participate in French nuclear exercises this autumn, reinforcing bilateral strategic dialogue (bundesregierung.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are France and Germany discussing at the defence meetings?
They are discussing nuclear deterrence, missile and long-range strike capabilities, and space cooperation.
Why was the FCAS fighter jet programme scrapped?
Industrial rivalries between France and Germany led to the scrapping of the Future Combat Air System fighter jet programme.
What is Macron's proposal for nuclear deterrence?
Macron proposed that European allies could join French nuclear deterrence exercises and temporarily host French nuclear assets.
What are the challenges facing European defence cooperation?
Challenges include delays to joint projects, competition within Europe, and debates over reliance on U.S. technology.
What role does space cooperation play in the discussions?
France and Germany aim to support the EU's IRIS² satellite constellation for secure communications despite competing national projects.

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