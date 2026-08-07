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India's Britannia rises as robust volumes lift first-quarter profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Britannia rises as robust volumes lift first-quarter profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Britannia Industries Sees Strong Q1 Profit and Share Surge on Robust Volumes

Britannia Industries Q1 Financial Performance Overview

Share Price Reaction

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Britannia Industries rose on Friday after the packaged foods company reported a first-quarter profit jump, supported by robust volumes. 

Intraday Performance

The stock jumped as much as 4.3% to 5,636 rupees, marking its biggest intraday percentage gain since May 6, 2024, and hitting its highest level in three months.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Q1 net profit rose approximately 3% YoY to around ₹520–521 crore, on revenue growth of ~9% driven by both price increases and volume expansion (m.economictimes.com).
  • Stock jumped up to 4.3%, reaching ₹5,636 — its highest intraday level in three months and largest intraday percentage gain since May 6, 2024 (m.economictimes.com).
  • Management highlighted continued volume resilience supported by expanding distribution, especially in rural and Hindi heartland markets, and adjacent product categories contributing to performance (ndtvprofit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the rise in Britannia Industries' first-quarter profit?
Britannia Industries' first-quarter profit rose due to robust volumes of packaged foods.
How much did Britannia Industries' shares increase after the Q1 results?
Britannia Industries' shares jumped as much as 4.3% after the first-quarter results.
When did Britannia Industries stock achieve its largest intraday gain since May 6, 2024?
The stock experienced its biggest intraday percentage gain since May 6, 2024, on Friday after the Q1 profit report.

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