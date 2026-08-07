Britannia Industries Sees Strong Q1 Profit and Share Surge on Robust Volumes
Britannia Industries Q1 Financial Performance Overview
Share Price Reaction
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Britannia Industries rose on Friday after the packaged foods company reported a first-quarter profit jump, supported by robust volumes.
Intraday Performance
The stock jumped as much as 4.3% to 5,636 rupees, marking its biggest intraday percentage gain since May 6, 2024, and hitting its highest level in three months.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)