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UK stocks recover as bond rally lifts risk sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stocks recover as bond rally lifts risk sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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UK Stocks Rebound on Bond Rally and Commodity Support, Lifting Risk Appetite

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes recovered on Thursday as a rally in global bonds ahead of a U.S. jobs report lifted risk sentiment, while firmer commodity prices provided additional support. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% to 10,767.57 points by 10:10 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.1%, rebounding from a nearly one-month low. 

Bond Market Rally and Gilt Yields

• Britain's 10-year gilt yields eased more than 29 basis points from an 18-year high of Wednesday, tracking a rally in global bonds and stocks ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Sector Performance

Services and Confidence

• The services sector in the UK grew for the second month in a row in August and confidence rose, a survey showed.

Banking and Healthcare

Banking Sector

• Rate-sensitive banks rose 0.2%.

Healthcare Sector

• Healthcare stocks advanced 0.9% higher, supported by weaker sterling, with AstraZeneca up 1.3%.

Commodities and Miners

• Precious metal miners gained 0.9% as gold and silver prices rose. [GOL]

Telecom and Retail

Telecom Sector

• Telecom stocks Airtel Africa and Vodafone rose between 3.3% and 3.8%, leading sectoral gains.

Retail Sector

• Luxury retailer Burberry slipped 1.9%, as weak demand prospects weighed on the sector across Europe, sending the broader personal goods sector down 2.2%, leading sectoral losses.

Mid-Cap Movers

• Hilton Food Group jumped 16.7%, among the top gainers in the mid-cap index after raising annual profit forecast.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 each rose 0.1%, recovering from recent lows.
  • 10‑year gilt yields fell over 29 basis points from Wednesday’s 18‑year high, easing financial conditions and boosting confidence ahead of U.S. jobs data.
  • Hilton Food Group surged (~10‑17%) after raising its full‑year profit‑before‑tax forecast to £66‑71 million, underpinning mid‑cap gains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK stocks to recover in early trading?
A global bond rally ahead of a U.S. jobs report lifted risk sentiment and provided support for UK equities.
Which sectors contributed most to the FTSE 100's gains?
Healthcare stocks and precious metal miners were among the strongest contributors, alongside gains in telecoms.
How did commodity prices impact UK stocks?
Rising commodity prices, particularly for gold and silver, supported gains in precious metal miners.
What happened to Britain's 10-year gilt yields?
Yields on Britain's 10-year gilts eased more than 29 basis points from an 18-year high, tracking the global bond rally.
Which companies saw notable share price movements?
AstraZeneca and telecoms like Airtel Africa and Vodafone rose, while Hilton Food Group jumped 16.7% after a profit forecast upgrade.

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