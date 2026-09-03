ECB's Isabel Schnabel Reportedly Could Leave Early for IMF Position
Potential Departure and Implications for the European Central Bank
Background on Isabel Schnabel's Tenure
BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's Isabel Schnabel could leave the central bank earlier than planned for a job with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government and finance sources.
Impact on German Representation at the ECB
If Schnabel, whose term as executive board member runs until the end of 2027, were to leave, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel would be the only German candidate left in the running to succeed Christine Lagarde, added the newspaper.
Official Responses
The ECB declined to comment.
Article Credits
(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)