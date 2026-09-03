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ECB's Schnabel could quit before term ends for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Schnabel could quit before term ends for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB IMF European Central Bank

ECB's Isabel Schnabel Reportedly Could Leave Early for IMF Position

Potential Departure and Implications for the European Central Bank

Background on Isabel Schnabel's Tenure

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's Isabel Schnabel could leave the central bank earlier than planned for a job with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government and finance sources.

Impact on German Representation at the ECB

If Schnabel, whose term as executive board member runs until the end of 2027, were to leave, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel would be the only German candidate left in the running to succeed Christine Lagarde, added the newspaper.

Official Responses

The ECB declined to comment.

Article Credits

(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Isabel Schnabel’s current term on the ECB Executive Board runs until December 31, 2027 and is non-renewable under EU rules (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Leaving early for an IMF position would leave Joachim Nagel as the only remaining German candidate in the race to replace Lagarde (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Nagel, as Bundesbank President and German IMF Governor, already holds several qualifications relevant for European and international roles (bundesbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Isabel Schnabel?
Isabel Schnabel is a member of the European Central Bank's executive board, with a term running until the end of 2027.
Why might Isabel Schnabel leave the ECB early?
Handelsblatt reported Schnabel could leave the ECB early to take a job at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), citing government and finance sources.
Who could succeed Christine Lagarde if Schnabel leaves?
If Schnabel leaves, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel would remain the only German candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde.
Did the ECB comment on the report about Schnabel?
No, the European Central Bank declined to comment on the report.

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