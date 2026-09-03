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Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Putin Sees Chance for Ukraine Peace Talks but Aviation Warning Hinders Progress

Prospects and Challenges for Ukraine Peace Negotiations

By Vladimir Soldatkin

Putin's Remarks on Peace Talks

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was a chance of a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, but restarting talks was harder because of Ukrainian attacks on shipping and a call by Kyiv for civilian aircraft to avoid Russian airspace.

Putin said a number of countries including the U.S. and China were ready to support a peace settlement.

Role of International Support

"Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict — Russia and Ukraine," he told an economic forum in Russia's Far East. "We are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is."

Obstacles to Renewed Negotiations

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks and Aviation Warnings

But in response to a question, he said Ukrainian attacks on civilian merchant ships and "reported threats of attacks on civilian aircraft" were "acts of state terrorism", which he said "complicates the prospects for bilateral peace talks".

Ukraine's Stance on Airspace Safety

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance companies this week that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian skies dangerous, although he said Ukraine would target only Russian military facilities and not threaten civilian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Ukraine urged the U.N.'s aviation agency to ask members to ban operations in Russian airspace. Ukraine has been cut off from international civil aviation because its own airspace is considered unsafe since Russia invaded in 2022.

Current State of the Conflict

After 4-1/2 years of war, the front line has been largely static and no peace talks have taken place since February. Each side has ramped up long-range air attacks deep inside the other's territory, while the war at sea has escalated sharply with attacks by both sides on ports and commercial shipping.

International Mediation Efforts

U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Contacts

Putin said Russia was continuing its contacts with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has sought to broker a Ukraine peace deal.

"We favour restoring full-scale relations with the United States. However, this does not depend on us alone; it depends on the American side. But from what I understand, sense, and observe, President Trump is committed to such positive, constructive engagement," he said.

Intelligence Agency Communications

Contacts were taking place between the two countries' intelligence agencies and through Trump's envoys, he said. The head of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, met Russian spy chiefs in Moscow last week but neither side has revealed what was discussed.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Ksenia Orlova, Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia LyrchikovaWriting by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin acknowledges potential for peace but cites Ukrainian actions—attacks on shipping and aviation warnings—as obstacles to restarting negotiations.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has warned airlines and insurers that drone activity makes Russian airspace unsafe, effectively closing it, though Ukraine says it avoids targeting civilian flights.
  • U.S.–Russia intelligence contacts continue: CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow for talks with Russian spy chiefs, indicating possible back-channel diplomacy toward peace.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin say about the possibility of a Ukraine peace agreement?
Putin stated there is a chance for a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, with support from countries like the U.S. and China.
How does the Ukrainian aviation warning impact peace talks?
Putin said Ukrainian warnings for aircraft to avoid Russian airspace complicate prospects for bilateral peace negotiations.
Why is Ukrainian airspace considered unsafe?
Since Russia's 2022 invasion, Ukraine has been cut off from international civil aviation due to safety concerns.
Are there ongoing communications between Russia and the United States about Ukraine?
Putin confirmed continued contacts with the U.S. administration and intelligence agencies regarding a potential Ukraine peace deal.
What actions has Ukraine taken regarding civil aviation in Russian airspace?
Ukraine warned airlines about the presence of Ukrainian drones and urged the U.N.'s aviation agency to ban operations in Russian airspace.

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