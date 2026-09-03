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Explainer-How will the result of the Saxony-Anhalt election be decided? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-How will the result of the Saxony-Anhalt election be decided?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Politics Elections Germany

How Saxony-Anhalt’s State Election Result Will Be Decided

Main Factors Influencing the Election Outcome

AfD’s Lead and Potential for Power

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt holds an election on Sunday that could see the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party win power in a German state for the first time.

The AfD has been leading in polls, with surveys regularly putting support at over 40%, 10 to 15 points or more ahead of the conservative Christian Democrat party (CDU), which currently leads a coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the pro-free-market Free Democrats (FDP).

Coalition Dynamics and Opposition Strategies

Chances for Other Parties

But whether the AfD's main candidate Ulrich Siegmund becomes state premier is likely to depend on whether enough of the other parties opposed to the far-right gain enough votes to enter parliament.

Surveys indicate the FDP is likely to miss out, but if both the SPD and the environmental Greens clear the minimum 5% threshold, their votes — together with those of the CDU and the far-left Left Party — could keep the AfD from forming a government.

Coalition Exclusions and Party Positions

Apart from the small far-left BSW party, which polls suggest is unlikely to pass the 5% threshold, all the other parties have ruled out joining a coalition with the AfD, which has also said it aims to govern alone.

Leadership Prospects and Government Formation

Preferred Candidates

Polls have indicated that CDU State Premier Sven Schulze is ahead of Siegmund as voters' preferred choice for state premier. But whether Schulze would be able to form a government is unclear.

Coalition Possibilities

Combining with the SPD and Greens may not be enough for a majority and the CDU has ruled out a coalition with the Left Party. It has not said how it could form a majority without their support.

Minority Government Scenario

One possibility is a minority government led by Schulze that would depend on passive tolerance from the Left Party. In the neighbouring state of Thuringia, a CDU premier in coalition with the SPD and the BSW depends on cooperation from the opposition Left Party to pass legislation.

Parliamentary Seat Allocation and Electoral System

Number of Seats in the Landtag

One area of uncertainty is the number of seats in the state parliament or Landtag, which has a minimum of 83 seats but which can have more depending on the breakdown of the vote. Currently there are 97 members of state parliament.

Constituency and Proportional Representation

That is due to the mix of constituency seats won directly in single-member districts and seats allocated proportionately based on party-list votes.

If a party wins more of the 41 constituency seats than would be proportionate to its overall share of the vote, it keeps those seats as so-called overhang mandates, with extra balancing mandates awarded to the other parties to ensure proportionality.    

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD leads in polls (~41%), far ahead of CDU (~24%), raising hopes of its first-ever state‑level power in post‑war Germany (csis.org)
  • Germany’s mixed-member proportional system—with 41 direct seats and at least 83 total seats—means overhang and compensation mandates could alter overall seat count (wahlen.sachsen-anhalt.de)
  • If SPD and Greens make the 5% hurdle alongside CDU and Left, they could block AfD from a majority; FDP and BSW likely to fall short (wahlen.sachsen-anhalt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party is leading the polls in Saxony-Anhalt?
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is leading the polls in Saxony-Anhalt, with support regularly over 40%.
How is the state premier of Saxony-Anhalt chosen?
The state premier is chosen based on the party or coalition that can form a majority in the state parliament after the election.
What is the minimum vote threshold for parties to enter parliament?
Parties must clear a minimum 5% vote threshold to enter the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt.
Can the AfD form a government alone in Saxony-Anhalt?
AfD aims to govern alone, but other parties have ruled out a coalition with them, making this unlikely if others clear the 5% threshold.
How are seats allocated in the Saxony-Anhalt parliament?
Seats are allocated through a mix of directly won constituency seats and proportionally distributed party-list seats, with adjustments for overhang mandates.

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