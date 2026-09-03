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France starts tests on Tesla's self-driving tech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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France Launches Testing of Tesla Self-Driving FSD Technology for EU Approval

France's Evaluation of Tesla FSD for European Market

By Gilles Guillaume

Background and Current Status of FSD Testing

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - France has begun tests on two cars to better assess Tesla's FSD advanced driver assistance system, French Minister of Transport Philippe Tabarot said, in a move that could bring Europe a step closer to approval of Elon Musk's autonomous driving technology.

European Regulatory Developments

Netherlands road authority RDW approved Tesla's Full Self Driving system for use on Dutch roads on a provisional basis in April, prompting Belgium, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania to do the same in advance of a bloc-wide vote on the plan that could take place as early as next month. 

Understanding Tesla's FSD Technology

FSD is a driver assistance system that can accelerate, brake, and steer a car while its human driver remains ready to intervene, but does not effectuate a fully self-driving car.

French Government's Position and Next Steps

In July, Tabarot had said the safety trade-offs were not yet sufficient to justify authorisation, specifically in areas of speed limitation and driver attention warnings.

In a post on X late on Tuesday, the minister said he had had "a constructive exchange" with Musk regarding the technology after working closely with Tesla for several months on technical adaptations needed for France to support its approval.

"With the provision of two vehicles equipped with FSD by Tesla, we are now entering a new phase: that of on-road testing," he said.

Timeline and Expectations for Approval

France wants to do its own tests to verify the data provided by the Netherlands and Tesla, and to test the system on French roads, said a transport ministry source. It is aiming to have test results in mid to late September, to be in a position to vote on a decision by the bloc in coming months.

A vote could take place next month or early December, said the source, adding that he expected Tesla to be open to addressing their concerns, allowing the technology to be approved in Europe.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • France has entered a new testing phase with two Tesla FSD‑equipped cars on public roads, following constructive talks between Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot and Elon Musk of Tesla (leparisien.fr).
  • France had previously opposed EU authorization of Tesla’s FSD system over safety concerns (speed control, driver distraction), despite provisional approval in the Netherlands in April and similar moves by Belgium, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania (boursorama.com).
  • France aims to complete its own test results by mid–late September to position itself ahead of an EU bloc‑wide vote, potentially in October or early December (leparisien.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France testing Tesla's Full Self Driving system?
France is conducting tests to verify Tesla's FSD data and to evaluate its safety and performance on French roads before a bloc-wide approval vote.
What is Tesla's Full Self Driving (FSD)?
Tesla's FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that can steer, accelerate, and brake, but requires the human driver to remain attentive and ready to intervene.
When are the test results for Tesla's FSD expected in France?
France aims to have test results by mid to late September, to inform its position for a possible EU vote.
Which other European countries have approved Tesla FSD on a provisional basis?
The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, and Lithuania have approved Tesla's FSD system provisionally.
Could Tesla's FSD be approved for use across Europe?
A bloc-wide vote could take place as early as next month or in December, potentially allowing for EU-wide approval if safety concerns are addressed.

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