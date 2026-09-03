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Headlines

German police probe arson attack on defence tech firm in Munich

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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headlines security Europe Germany technology

German police probe arson attack on defence tech firm in Munich

Investigation into Suspected Arson at Rohde & Schwarz Headquarters

Incident Details

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German police are investigating a suspected politically motivated arson attack on a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of defence tech firm Rohde & Schwarz, Bavarian broadcaster BR24 reported on Thursday.

Bavarian police confirmed to Reuters they are investigating the incident and said further details would be provided later.

Rohde & Schwarz confirmed that an arson attack had taken place, adding that they could give more information shortly.

How the Attack Unfolded

According to BR24, incendiary devices were thrown from a car shortly after midnight at a construction site in front of the company's headquarters in Munich's Berg am Laim district.

Damage and Casualties

One device ignited near construction containers, causing minor property damage, the report said. No one was injured.

Suspects and Arrests

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, near the scene, BR24 reported. 

Context: Security Concerns in Germany

German authorities are ​on high alert for attacks on infrastructure, two days after the government said it had concluded that Russia was behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last ​month.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Arson attack at Rohde & Schwarz construction site in Munich’s Berg am Laim—suspected politically motivated, minor property damage, no injuries reported (24chasa.bg)
  • Incendiary devices were thrown from a car shortly after midnight; one ignited near containers; two Bulgarian nationals (28‑year‑old woman, 38‑year‑old man) were arrested near the scene (24chasa.bg)
  • The incident comes amid heightened German alertness to infrastructure attacks following the August 4 attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport, for which the government has blamed Russia (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Rohde & Schwarz headquarters in Munich?
A suspected politically motivated arson attack occurred at a construction site outside the headquarters, involving incendiary devices and causing minor property damage.
Were there any injuries in the Munich arson attack?
No injuries were reported; only minor property damage occurred.
Who was arrested in connection with the arson attack in Munich?
A 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested near the scene.
Which company was targeted in the Munich arson incident?
The Munich headquarters of the defence technology firm Rohde & Schwarz were targeted.

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