German police probe arson attack on defence tech firm in Munich

Investigation into Suspected Arson at Rohde & Schwarz Headquarters

Incident Details

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German police are investigating a suspected politically motivated arson attack on a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of defence tech firm Rohde & Schwarz, Bavarian broadcaster BR24 reported on Thursday.

Bavarian police confirmed to Reuters they are investigating the incident and said further details would be provided later.

Rohde & Schwarz confirmed that an arson attack had taken place, adding that they could give more information shortly.

How the Attack Unfolded

According to BR24, incendiary devices were thrown from a car shortly after midnight at a construction site in front of the company's headquarters in Munich's Berg am Laim district.

Damage and Casualties

One device ignited near construction containers, causing minor property damage, the report said. No one was injured.

Suspects and Arrests

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, near the scene, BR24 reported.

Context: Security Concerns in Germany

German authorities are ​on high alert for attacks on infrastructure, two days after the government said it had concluded that Russia was behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last ​month.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Ludwig Burger)