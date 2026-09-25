UK Aviation Regulator to Probe Major Air Traffic Control Glitch That Grounded Flights

Overview of the Air Traffic Control Software Failure and Regulatory Response

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's aviation regulator on Friday said it will examine the causes of a software failure earlier this month at air traffic control provider NATS that stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers at airports.

Government Reaction and Expectations

"In recent weeks, passengers and airlines have been let down too many times, and I'm determined to get to the bottom of why," Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said, adding that she expected "answers and action" as a result of the review.

Details of the Civil Aviation Authority Review

Background and Previous Incidents

• The independent review marks the second time in three years that the Civil Aviation Authority has been forced to scrutinise a major NATS systems failure

NATS Cooperation and Regulator's Scope

• A NATS spokesperson told Reuters it welcomed the CAA's publication of the scope of its review and would cooperate fully with the regulator

• The CAA said its review would consider NATS's report on the causes of the disruption, assess the impact on consumers, and identify any additional actions needed

System Modernisation and Best Practices

• It will also scrutinise NATS' plans for renewing, replacing and modernising its critical operational systems

• The regulator will also review how well previous recommendations have been implemented and lessons that could be drawn from international best practice

Impact on Airlines and Passengers

• Multiple European airlines cancelled flights or reported delays as a result of the technical failure on September 8. Ryanair has repeatedly called for NATS CEO Martin Rolfe to resign after the incident

Timeline for Reporting

• An initial report is due to the transport secretary by the end of January 2027 and a final report by March 8, 2027

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru and William James in London; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)