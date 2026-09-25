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EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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EU Agrees to Release €6.6 Billion in Military Aid Linked Funds for Ukraine

EU Funding Deal for Ukraine: Details and Implications

Overview of the Agreement

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European Union member countries have agreed a deal to release €6.6 billion ($7.5 billion) in EU funds linked to military aid for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

Source and Purpose of the Funds

The money will come from the European Peace Facility, a fund used by EU members to finance military aid to countries outside the bloc. It also refunds EU governments for military aid they have provided.

Breakdown of the Released Funds

Of the released funds, €900 million will go to the EU's military assistance mission for Ukraine and €1 billion will fund new joint procurement of equipment, Kallas said in a post on X.

Reimbursement to Member States

She added the remaining €4.7 billion will go to reimburse member states, some of whom have already said they would channel their share to Ukraine.

Political Reactions and Context

"That’s good news for Ukraine and bad news for Russia," Kallas said. "Moscow’s hybrid attacks try to intimidate Europe into scaling back its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite."

Previous Obstacles to Funding

Money related to Ukraine stuck in the fund for months, initially blocked by the previous Hungarian government, under Russia-friendly Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Uncertainties and Next Steps

It was unclear exactly how much of the funds to be released under Friday's agreement would directly benefit Ukraine. It will be up to individual EU governments to decide how much of their refunds they allocate to fresh military aid for Kyiv.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauroa and Lili Bayer; Editing by Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • The €6.6 billion comes from the European Peace Facility, an off‑budget €17 billion fund for military and defence aid to partner countries, including significant support to Ukraine (consilium.europa.eu).
  • This release clears funds previously held up mainly by the former Hungarian government under Viktor Orbán, enabling EU states to rechannel contributions to Ukraine if they choose (lemonde.fr).
  • The broader context: between 2022 and 2025 the EU mobilised about €6.4 billion via the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, and the EU has committed larger support through mechanisms like the Ukraine Facility and support loans that extend into 2027 (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much EU funding has been released for Ukraine's military aid?
The EU has agreed to release €6.6 billion in funds linked to military aid for Ukraine.
What is the source of the EU military aid funds for Ukraine?
The funds come from the European Peace Facility, used to finance military aid to countries outside the EU.
How will the released funds be allocated for Ukraine?
€900 million will support the EU's military assistance mission for Ukraine, €1 billion will go to joint procurement of equipment, and €4.7 billion will reimburse member states.
Why were the EU funds linked to Ukraine previously blocked?
Funds were blocked for months by Hungary's previous government, which had stronger ties to Russia.
Who decides how much of the refunded funds EU members give to Ukraine?
Individual EU governments decide how much of their refunds are allocated to new military aid for Ukraine.

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