Norway's Princess Astrid Passes Away at 94 Days After King Harald's Funeral
Princess Astrid's Life and Legacy
Announcement of Passing
OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norway's Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94, the royal palace said in a statement.
Recent Family Losses
King Harald's Death
Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.
Tributes and Statements
King Haakon VIII's Tribute
"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon VIII said in the statement.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)