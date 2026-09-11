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Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Norway's Princess Astrid Passes Away at 94 Days After King Harald's Funeral

Princess Astrid's Life and Legacy

Announcement of Passing

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norway's Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94, the royal palace said in a statement.

Recent Family Losses

King Harald's Death

Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.

Tributes and Statements

King Haakon VIII's Tribute

"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon VIII said in the statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Princess Astrid, age 94, attended King Harald V’s funeral and passed away two days later – reflecting her lifelong commitment to royal duty
  • A beloved royal figure, she served as Norway’s de facto first lady (1954–1968) and was a prominent patron of cultural and humanitarian causes (kongehuset.no)
  • Her death compounds the national period of mourning following the passing of King Harald V on August 28, 2026, and the ascension of King Haakon VIII (kongehuset.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Princess Astrid of Norway?
Princess Astrid was the older sister of the late King Harald of Norway and a prominent royal family member.
How old was Princess Astrid when she died?
Princess Astrid was 94 years old at the time of her death.
When did Princess Astrid last appear in public?
Princess Astrid made her last public appearance at King Harald's funeral.
What did the royal palace say about Princess Astrid's passing?
The royal palace released a statement praising Princess Astrid for her warm and dutiful representation of the royal house.
When did King Harald of Norway die?
King Harald died last month at the age of 89, after reigning for more than 35 years.

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