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Soccer-Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts in crackdown on touting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Soccer Premier League Manchester United

Manchester United Bans Hundreds of Accounts in Ticket Crackdown

By Lori Ewing

Manchester United's Summer Crackdown on Ticket Misuse

Extent of the Ban and Investigation

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Manchester United have banned 685 ticketing accounts and issued warnings or reduced sanctions to a further 464 supporters following a summer-long crackdown on ticket misuse and touting.

The Premier League club said an investigation launched in July found 1,617 accounts where unusual activity was occurring and required further review, but that season-ticket bans were handed down only in cases involving significant misuse of the ticketing system for financial gain.

Resolution of Cases

Hundreds of cases were closed without punishment after supporters provided information explaining flagged activity, the club said on Friday, while others received warnings or limited restrictions on ticket forwarding and away-ticket applications.

Club's Official Statement

"The club's guiding principle around ticketing is simple: to keep our fans safe and secure, to protect fair access to tickets for genuine Manchester United supporters and to tackle ticket touting, misuse and activity for financial gain," the club said in a statement.

Fan Group Response and Criticism

Protest by The 1958 Manchester United Fans' Group

The 1958 Manchester United fans' group is organising a protest ahead of Sunday's derby clash with Manchester City, arguing the club's handling of its ticket touting crackdown was heavy-handed.

Statement from the Fans' Group

"Manchester United are sanctioning and banning loyal, generational Reds without clear and compelling evidence," the group said in a post on X. "These owners want rid of lifelong matchgoers. Their strategy is clear to see. It’s a cull!

"If there is clear, substantive evidence of serious wrongdoing or organised ticket touting, show it. No loyal supporter should be treated as guilty without being given a fair opportunity to understand and challenge the case against them."

Club's Response to Criticism

United maintained the operation had uncovered organised networks trading tickets across hundreds of accounts.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Club’s July investigation flagged 1,617 suspicious accounts, but bans were only applied where financial gain was evident, with many cases closed after fan feedback provided context (reddit.com)
  • Supporters’ groups, led by The 1958, condemned the crackdown as heavy‑handed and are organising a protest ahead of the Manchester derby, demanding transparency and fair process (the-independent.com)
  • Manchester United says it uncovered organised networks misusing the ticket system and defends its actions as aimed at protecting genuine fans and deterring touting for financial benefit (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts?
The club found significant misuse of the ticketing system for financial gain and banned accounts involved in ticket touting.
How many supporters received warnings or reduced sanctions?
464 supporters received warnings or reduced sanctions after the investigation found unusual account activity.
What was the reason for launching the ticketing investigation?
Manchester United launched the investigation to crack down on ticket misuse, touting, and to protect fair access for genuine supporters.
How did Manchester United fans react to the crackdown?
Some fans, organized by The 1958 group, protested, arguing the club's approach was heavy-handed and lacked clear evidence.
Were all flagged accounts punished?
No, hundreds of cases were closed without punishment after supporters explained the flagged activity, while others received only warnings.

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