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Shorter settlement reduces counterparty exposure, but it also compresses the time available to source cash, execute FX, mobilise collateral and repair post-trade exceptions.

Shorter settlement reduces counterparty exposure, but it also compresses the time available to source cash, execute FX, mobilise collateral and repair post-trade exceptions.

For most investors, settlement is an invisible part of market infrastructure A trade is executed, a confirmation appears, and cash and securities move behind the scenes. The move from T+2 to T+1 changes that hidden machinery in a way that looks deceptively simple: instead of two business days between trade date and settlement, there is one. The reform reduces the period during which counterparties are exposed to one another, but it also removes a day that firms previously used to confirm trades, arrange financing, recall securities, complete foreign-exchange transactions and resolve operational exceptions.

The United States shifted most broker-dealer transactions to T+1 on 28 May 2024. The transition was broadly successful. According to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, nearly 95% of transactions were meeting the DTC affirmation cutoff after implementation, while the average National Securities Clearing Corporation clearing fund fell by about $3.0 billion, or 23%, compared with the preceding T+2 period. Settlement fails did not jump materially. Those outcomes support the core argument for faster settlement: less time outstanding can reduce counterparty and margin risk. DTCC T+1 After Action Report

But a successful market-wide transition does not mean the operational burden disappears. It moves. A risk that was once spread across two days becomes concentrated into a much shorter window. For firms trading across currencies, time zones, custodians and funding markets, T+1 increasingly becomes a liquidity-management problem as much as a settlement-processing problem.

The first lesson from the United States: risk falls, but deadlines move forward

The SEC’s case for T+1 was straightforward. Shortening the cycle reduces the time that market participants remain exposed to one another and encourages faster institutional trade processing. The SEC’s T+1 rules therefore did more than change the standard settlement date. They also required broker-dealers to complete allocations, confirmations and affirmations as soon as technologically practicable and no later than the end of trade date, while pushing the industry toward straight-through processing.

The early U.S. evidence suggests the transition delivered meaningful efficiency gains. DTCC reported that 94.55% of transactions were affirmed by the 9:00 p.m. ET cutoff on 29 May 2024, up sharply from 73% at the end of January. The industry adapted by accelerating confirmation, affirmation and exception management rather than simply working the old process faster.

That distinction matters for Europe. The next migration will be larger and more fragmented. The European Securities and Markets Authority recommended 11 October 2027 for the EU transition. The UK is aligned to the same date, and the FCA’s latest T+1 guidance, updated in August 2026, says firms should already be changing systems and processes for the 2027 move. Coordinating the UK and EU reduces cross-border misalignment, but it does not remove the need to redesign funding and operating models.

Why one fewer day changes the economics of cash

A securities transaction has two legs: securities and cash. The seller must deliver the asset; the buyer must deliver money in the correct currency at the correct place and time. On T+2, a global investor could often execute a trade, confirm it later that day, arrange an FX transaction the next day and still have time to fund settlement. T+1 compresses those steps into hours.

This matters most for cross-border portfolios. A European or Asian investor buying U.S. securities may need dollars. If the investment decision is made late in the U.S. trading day, the relevant local treasury or operations team may already be approaching the end of its own business day. The funding transaction must be executed quickly, and any mismatch between securities-settlement cutoffs, custodian deadlines and FX-settlement windows becomes more important.

The issue is not simply whether FX markets are liquid. It is whether liquidity is available in the required currency and instrument at the right hour, with enough operational time left to settle safely. The BIS’s June 2026 analysis of FX settlement risk notes that as more jurisdictions adopt T+1 for securities, market participants may need more same-day FX swaps to fund cross-border securities transactions. Those same-day trades can be harder to settle through conventional payment-versus-payment arrangements because of existing submission cutoffs.

This is the central liquidity trade-off. T+1 reduces the duration of securities counterparty exposure, yet it can increase the premium placed on intraday cash availability, pre-funding capacity and timely FX execution. The risk is not that every investor suddenly needs more liquidity in aggregate. It is that liquidity may need to be available earlier and with less room for error.

Foreign-exchange funding becomes part of post-trade architecture

FX is where the settlement-cycle debate becomes global. A domestic investor funding a domestic-currency purchase can often rely on existing cash balances or local credit lines. A cross-border investor must connect securities settlement to a separate currency-conversion process. The two infrastructures do not always run on identical clocks.

The BIS 2025 Triennial Survey analysis published in 2026 found that just over $5 trillion, or 36% of average daily FX settlement in April 2025, used payment-versus-payment mechanisms that eliminate principal settlement risk. A further 54% used methods that mitigate but do not eliminate it, while about $1.4 trillion per day, or 10%, settled gross bilaterally and remained fully exposed to FX settlement risk. That is important because compressed securities-settlement timelines can increase demand for funding transactions that do not fit neatly into existing PvP windows.

The same BIS analysis explicitly warns that shorter securities cycles leave less time to correct FX confirmation or settlement problems. In other words, T+1 creates a stronger link between securities-market resilience and the efficiency of wholesale currency settlement. The more global a portfolio, the harder it becomes to treat FX as an afterthought.

For banks and custodians, this increases the value of integrated liquidity views. Treasury, FX, custody and settlement teams need to see the same expected cash obligations early enough to act. For asset managers, the question is whether portfolio managers, dealing desks and operations teams can pass accurate trade information through the chain quickly enough to avoid last-minute funding.

Collateral has to move faster as well

Cash is only one side of the problem. A shorter settlement cycle also changes how quickly firms must identify and mobilise securities that are needed for delivery or for collateral. A broker may have the required asset somewhere in the group but still fail if it cannot be located, recalled, released from another use and delivered before the settlement deadline.

That is particularly relevant for securities lending. If a security has been lent out and subsequently sold, the lender may need to recall it. Under T+2, a longer operational window allowed more time for recalls and substitutions. T+1 reduces that buffer. The ECB Money Market Contact Group’s 2025 work on shorter settlement cycles highlighted the need to manage recalls earlier and to improve visibility over available securities and collateral.

For banks, this turns collateral mobility into a competitive operating capability. Firms with real-time inventory, efficient legal structures, automated substitution processes and strong connectivity to custodians and central securities depositories can move assets where they are needed. Firms with fragmented books and manual approval chains may have enough collateral economically but still lack it operationally at the moment of settlement.

The hidden role of intraday liquidity

The move to T+1 is often discussed in end-of-day terms: a trade settles tomorrow rather than the day after. The more important change may be intraday. Payment and securities systems operate to cutoffs, and settlement obligations can cluster at particular times. If a firm must source cash earlier, fund a custodian account, meet margin calls and cover securities purchases in a compressed window, its peak intraday liquidity requirement can become more important than its end-of-day cash position.

That is not the same as saying T+1 always increases total liquidity needs. Netting can reduce gross obligations, and lower clearing margins can release resources. In the U.S., the post-implementation decline in the NSCC clearing fund shows one important benefit. But lower system-wide margin can coexist with higher operational demand for precisely timed liquidity at individual firms. The two effects operate at different levels.

Banks therefore need to model not only how much cash is required but when it is required, in which currency, at which account and under what stress assumptions. The BIS Committee on the Global Financial System’s March 2026 report on foreign-currency funding underlines how quickly liquidity stress can worsen when funding markets are impaired or internal capital flows are constrained. T+1 does not create those vulnerabilities, but it shortens the time available to manage them.

Automation matters because exceptions become more expensive

Faster settlement rewards straight-through processing because manual intervention consumes time that the new cycle no longer provides. Standard settlement instructions, trade allocation, affirmation, FX booking, securities recalls and cash forecasting all need to happen earlier. An exception that was manageable on T+2 can become a settlement fail on T+1 simply because there is no spare day left to repair it.

This does not mean firms should automate every decision. High-value exceptions, sanctions questions, unusual corporate actions and disputed trades still require human judgement. The objective is to remove unnecessary manual work from routine flows so that scarce human attention is available for genuinely abnormal cases.

The U.S. experience supports this point. Higher same-day affirmation rates were not achieved by extending the working day indefinitely; they were achieved through changes in workflows, matching and instruction processes. That is why regulators increasingly describe T+1 as an operational transformation rather than a date change.

Europe’s transition may be harder than North America’s

The EU and UK are learning from a relatively concentrated North American migration. Europe has more currencies, central securities depositories, trading venues, custodians and cross-border legal arrangements. It also has a higher proportion of trading that spans jurisdictions and currencies. The technical problem is therefore not simply to copy the U.S. timetable.

The ECB Foreign Exchange Contact Group has noted that Europe’s T+1 move is expected to be more complex because of market fragmentation and that understanding liquidity patterns in less liquid currencies will be important for FX hedging. The aligned 11 October 2027 date for the UK and EU is consequently significant: it reduces one source of cross-border complexity by preventing a prolonged split between the region’s largest markets.

Still, alignment does not eliminate local cutoffs, currency differences or operational fragmentation. Firms will need to test the full chain: trade execution, allocation, confirmation, FX, securities lending, collateral, custody and payment. A process can be compliant in isolation and still fail when the interfaces between institutions do not operate quickly enough.

The counterargument: T+1 may ultimately improve liquidity efficiency

There is a strong case against describing T+1 only as a liquidity burden. Shorter settlement reduces the period for which clearing houses and counterparties must protect themselves against replacement-cost risk. Lower margin requirements can release capital. Faster receipt of sale proceeds can also improve cash turnover for investors. And once firms automate processes that were previously manual, the new operating model may be cheaper and more resilient than the one it replaces.

The U.S. data are important here. Settlement fails did not surge, affirmation rates improved and clearing-fund requirements fell. Those outcomes suggest that markets can adapt without creating chronic liquidity stress. The better interpretation is therefore not that T+1 makes markets less liquid, but that it changes the timing and location of liquidity needs.

That nuance matters for policy. If regulators assume the reform is purely operational, they may underestimate the funding and FX implications. If firms assume it is primarily a funding problem, they may over-invest in liquidity buffers instead of fixing process delays. The optimal response combines automation, better data, earlier trade information, reliable credit lines and more efficient use of PvP and netting arrangements.

What it means for banks, asset managers, custodians and market infrastructure

For banks, the strategic question is whether securities operations are connected closely enough to treasury. T+1 can increase the value of real-time cash forecasting, intraday credit, collateral optimisation and integrated FX execution. A bank that can see client obligations earlier and mobilise funding efficiently may be able to support customers with smaller buffers than a competitor relying on fragmented systems.

For asset managers, the challenge is governance across the investment and operations chain. Portfolio managers can no longer assume that operations will solve funding after the trade. FX strategy, fund-dealing cutoffs, cash buffers and securities-lending arrangements become part of portfolio implementation. The FCA’s current guidance also supports moving settlement of relevant UK fund units toward T+2 when underlying markets shift to T+1, reducing mismatches between subscriptions, redemptions and portfolio securities.

For custodians and central securities depositories, service cutoffs and information quality become competitive variables. Clients will expect earlier status updates, clearer exception reporting and more flexible funding arrangements. For fintech and post-trade vendors, the opportunity is less about another dashboard and more about connecting trade data to cash, FX, collateral and settlement decisions in near real time.

For regulators, the challenge is to capture the benefits of shorter settlement without simply moving risk into less visible parts of the system. FX settlement risk, intraday liquidity, operational resilience and market fragmentation all become relevant. The move should therefore be evaluated across the whole transaction lifecycle, not only by the headline rate of settlement fails.

T+0 is not automatically the next easy step

Once markets reach T+1, the obvious question is whether T+0 follows. Technology can support same-day settlement for some transactions, and the UK government’s current policy note explicitly notes that some trades already settle on T+0 and that future shortening remains possible. But T+0 changes the trade-off more radically because it can remove netting opportunities and require cash and securities to be available almost immediately.

That could reduce counterparty exposure further while increasing gross liquidity needs and making cross-border FX funding substantially harder. The BIS’s 2026 FX analysis is especially relevant because same-day FX trades may fall outside existing PvP windows. T+0 therefore should not be treated as a simple extension of T+1. It is a different market-design problem.

Conclusion: settlement speed is becoming a balance-sheet capability

T+1 is often presented as a back-office reform. In practice, it reaches much further. Shorter settlement reduces counterparty exposure and can lower clearing margins, but it also forces firms to make funding, FX, collateral and securities-lending decisions sooner. The market has less time to correct mistakes, and liquidity has to be in the right place earlier.

The U.S. transition shows that the challenge is manageable and that the benefits are real. The UK and EU now have the advantage of learning from that experience before their coordinated move on 11 October 2027. The firms best prepared will not simply be those with compliant settlement systems. They will be those that can connect trading activity to treasury, collateral and FX in near real time.

That is why T+1 is turning securities settlement into a liquidity-management issue. The reform shortens the market’s clock. Competitive advantage will come from knowing what must move, where it must move and how to fund it before that clock runs out.

References

1. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — SEC Finalizes Rules to Reduce Risks in Clearance and Settlement

2. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — Statement on Upcoming Implementation of T+1 Settlement Cycle

3. DTCC — Comments on Industry’s T+1 Progress

4. DTCC / SIFMA / ICI — T+1 After Action Report summary

5. European Securities and Markets Authority — ESMA proposes to move to T+1 by October 2027

6. UK Financial Conduct Authority — About T+1 settlement (updated 13 August 2026)

7. UK Financial Conduct Authority — T+1 Settlement: are firms ready for 2027?

8. HM Treasury — Accelerated Settlement (T+1)

9. HM Treasury — Policy note: Mandating T+1 settlement in the UK

10. Bank for International Settlements — Uncovering FX settlement risk: new measures from the 2025 BIS Triennial Survey

11. Bank for International Settlements — Foreign currency funding risk and cross-border liquidity

12. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — Supervisory guidance for managing risks associated with the settlement of foreign exchange transactions

13. European Central Bank FX Contact Group — June 2025 meeting summary

14. European Central Bank Money Market Contact Group — Implications from the transition to T+1 settlement

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