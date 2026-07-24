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Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Qualcomm Notifies Customers of Double-Digit Chip Price Increases

Qualcomm Announces Significant Chip Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

July 24 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm has told customers it would raise prices by a percentage in the double digits due to rising costs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a letter sent to clients.

The San Diego, California-based company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Its shares were trading down more than 1%.

Key Details from Qualcomm's Notification

Here are some details:

Implementation Timeline

• The company sent the letter to customers on Friday, informing them that the price hike will go into effect for products shipped after September 1, the report said.

Verification and Source

• Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reasons for Price Increase

• Qualcomm told customers that it could no longer absorb rising supplier costs and had sought alternative components from new suppliers, the report said.

Market Context and Challenges

• The report comes as Qualcomm grapples with mounting pressure in the smartphone market, squeezed by a memory chip shortage as investment is redirected toward AI infrastructure.

Upcoming Financial Results

• Qualcomm is set to report its third-quarter results on July 29.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Qualcomm is raising prices by a double‑digit percentage for products shipped from September 1, as it can no longer absorb rising supplier costs (Bloomberg via Reuters)
  • The move comes against the backdrop of a global memory‑chip shortage squeezing smartphone markets and pushing up input costs—industry‑wide memory supply tightness is expected to persist into 2027 (Reuters ; Bloomberg)
  • Qualcomm’s move aligns with broader cost pressures in the semiconductor supply chain—including steep memory and wafer price increases from suppliers like Samsung and TSMC (Bloomberg; Tom’s Hardware)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Qualcomm raising its prices?
Qualcomm is increasing prices due to rising supplier costs and challenges in sourcing alternative components.
How much will Qualcomm's prices increase?
The price increase will be in the double digits, according to a letter sent to customers.
When will Qualcomm's price increase take effect?
The new prices will apply to products shipped after September 1.
Did Qualcomm comment on the reported price increase?
Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the price hike.
What market pressures is Qualcomm facing?
Qualcomm is being squeezed by memory chip shortages as investment shifts to AI infrastructure.

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