Qualcomm Notifies Customers of Double-Digit Chip Price Increases

Qualcomm Announces Significant Chip Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

July 24 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm has told customers it would raise prices by a percentage in the double digits due to rising costs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a letter sent to clients.

The San Diego, California-based company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Its shares were trading down more than 1%.

Key Details from Qualcomm's Notification

Here are some details:

Implementation Timeline

• The company sent the letter to customers on Friday, informing them that the price hike will go into effect for products shipped after September 1, the report said.

Verification and Source

• Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reasons for Price Increase

• Qualcomm told customers that it could no longer absorb rising supplier costs and had sought alternative components from new suppliers, the report said.

Market Context and Challenges

• The report comes as Qualcomm grapples with mounting pressure in the smartphone market, squeezed by a memory chip shortage as investment is redirected toward AI infrastructure.

Upcoming Financial Results

• Qualcomm is set to report its third-quarter results on July 29.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)