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EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Russia

EU Sanctions Exemption Could Let UniCredit Finalize Stalled Alfa Transaction

EU Sanctions, UniCredit, and the Alfa Transaction: Background and Developments

By Elena Fabrichnaya and Valentina Za

Sanctions Exemption Opens Path for UniCredit

MOSCOW/MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - The EU has approved a narrow sanctions exemption that could allow UniCredit to complete a long-delayed transaction involving Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, according to the latest package of measures against Russia.

European Union sanctions hitting Fridman, one of the founders of Russian investment firm Alfa Group, and long-time Alfa top executive Aven, had stopped UniCredit from completing a transaction agreed in 2015.

Details of the Sanctions Package

The latest sanctions package approved by the European Council on Thursday allows regulators to authorise transactions involving the two businessmen when necessary to settle a put option that was agreed and exercised before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Those derogations are narrowly circumscribed to allow a Union operator to exercise a specific pre-existing contractual obligation, arising from an agreement concluded in 2015," the EU said.

Mechanics of the Exemption

Under the exemption — which does not mention UniCredit — regulators can release frozen funds and authorise the transfer of shares and related payments needed to settle the option.

A person briefed on the matter said the development was positive for Italy's second-biggest bank.

History of the UniCredit-Alfa Transaction

UniCredit announced an accord in August 2015 to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary Ukrsotsbank to Luxembourg-based ABH Holdings (ABHH), the parent company of Alfa Bank, in exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.

The transaction contained a put option allowing UniCredit to dispose of that stake after five years. However, EU sanctions imposed on Fridman and Aven prevented the deal from being completed.

UniCredit's Broader Russian Strategy

UniCredit is in talks to sell to an unnamed United Arab Emirates investor parts of its Russian business. 

Pressure to Exit Russia

After failing to extricate itself quickly from Russia at the start of Moscow's war in Ukraine, the bank led by Andrea Orcel has been shrinking its Russian operations due to mounting pressure from European Central Bank supervisors and the Italian government.

Current Status of the Exit Process

On Thursday, Orcel told analysts the Russia exit process was on track. 

(Writing by by Valentina Za; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s 21st sanctions package, agreed July 23, 2026, includes a limited derogation allowing regulatory approval of transactions needed to honour pre‑2022 agreements such as a 2015 put option between UniCredit and Alfa’s owners (consilium.europa.eu).
  • UniCredit originally sold its Ukrainian unit Ukrsotsbank to Alfa Group’s ABH Holdings in 2016 in exchange for a minority share and inserted a put option exercisable after five years; sanctions on Alfa Group executives Fridman and Aven prevented closing (unicreditgroup.eu).
  • With the exemption, EU regulators could now unfreeze assets and authorize share transfers to settle the option, helping UniCredit advance its exit from Russia amid ECB and Italian government pressures (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the EU sanctions exemption mean for UniCredit?
The EU's sanctions exemption may allow UniCredit to close a delayed transaction involving Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, resolving a deal from 2015.
Who are Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven?
Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven are Russian businessmen associated with Alfa Group and have been subject to EU sanctions.
Why was the UniCredit-Alfa deal stalled?
The deal was stalled due to EU sanctions imposed on Fridman and Aven, preventing the completion of an agreement involving shares and payments.
What is the status of UniCredit’s Russian operations?
UniCredit is shrinking its Russian business and negotiating the sale of some Russian assets, following pressure from European and Italian authorities.
What was the original 2015 agreement between UniCredit and ABH Holdings?
UniCredit had agreed to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary to ABH Holdings in exchange for a minority stake, including a put option to sell that stake after five years.

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