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ECB facing mid-sized inflation shock, will get to 2% in year or so, Lane says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB facing mid-sized inflation shock, will get to 2% in year or so, Lane says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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ECB Sees Medium-Sized Inflation Shock, Plans 2% Target in 12 Months

ECB's Assessment and Policy Outlook

Current Inflation Shock and ECB Response

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank still considers the current inflation shock to be medium-sized, which requires some policy action but not aggressive moves, and it will get price growth back to 2% in the next year or so, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday but offered plenty of hints that more policy tightening will be needed and economists and traders are overwhelmingly betting on a rate hike in September.

ECB's Commitment to 2% Inflation Target

"What we're saying is, we will make sure that we will guide inflation back from where it is now -- 3% -- back to 2%, over let's say the next year or so," Lane said in a podium discussion in Donegal, Ireland, on Friday.

Potential Risks and Monitoring

Energy Costs and Second-Round Effects

While Lane did not discuss what measures may be coming in September, he said the ECB would be closely watching whether surging energy costs generate second-round price or wage impacts, which could threaten to perpetuate inflation.

The ECB has not seen such effects so far but has argued that the longer energy prices stay high, the more likely it was for second round effects to become evident.

Lane's Perspective on the Inflation Shock

Lane nevertheless argued that the current inflation overshoot is still a moderate shock, which requires a measured response from the central bank.

"It's not for now the kind of red alert level where you have to move quickly as we did (in 2022), so it's a medium-sized shock, and we're looking every meeting to say exactly what is the right level of interest rates to make sure it remains medium-sized and doesn't persist, doesn't become red," Lane said.

Market Expectations

Financial markets expect at least two more rate hikes from the ECB, with moves fully priced in by October and March.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Philip Lane sees the inflation shock as moderate, not requiring a red-alert response, and expects inflation to decline from ~3% to 2% within about a year.
  • ECB left rates unchanged on July 23, but signaled more tightening may be needed, with markets expecting two to three further hikes by early 2027.
  • ECB staff projections show headline inflation averaging 3.0% in 2026, easing to 2.3% in 2027 and reaching 2.0% by 2028, assuming energy prices follow futures expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's current view on the inflation shock?
The ECB considers the current inflation shock to be medium-sized, requiring some policy action but not aggressive moves.
When does the ECB expect inflation to return to 2%?
The ECB expects to guide inflation back to 2% over the next year or so.
Are further ECB rate hikes expected?
Yes, economists and traders expect at least two more rate hikes, with markets pricing in moves by October and March.
What factors will the ECB monitor for future policy decisions?
The ECB will closely watch for second-round price or wage impacts from surging energy costs.
Did Philip Lane specify measures for the next ECB meeting?
Philip Lane did not discuss specific measures for September but emphasized a measured policy approach.

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