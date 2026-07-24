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Beumer sues EU antitrust regulators over Vanderlande, Siemens deal, court filing shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beumer sues EU antitrust regulators over Vanderlande, Siemens deal, court filing shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Antitrust Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation Markets

Beumer Takes EU Antitrust Regulators to Court on Vanderlande-Siemens Deal Refusal

By Foo Yun Chee

Background and Legal Challenge

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - German logistics group Beumer Group has taken EU antitrust regulators to court for refusing to examine Dutch rival Vanderlande's acquisition of Siemens' airport logistics unit, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.

The Vanderlande-Siemens Deal

Siemens announced the €300 million ($341.31 million) deal two years ago to Dutch producer of luggage conveyor belts and parcel-sorting systems Vanderlande, owned by Japan's Toyota Industries, triggering Beumer's concerns.

Regulatory Approval Process

Vanderlande sought approval of the deal from regulators in Portugal and Spain in March this year. Those countries, plus Italy, subsequently asked the European Commission to take over the case.

EU Commission’s Response

The EU competition enforcer in May rejected the requests.

The Commission said the requests were not appropriate for the EU as the deal had been implemented for more than a year. It said Portugal and Spain should continue to examine the case since national agencies regularly scrutinise the market.

Beumer’s Court Appeal

Beumer, in its court appeal, said the Commission was wrong not to assess the deal and urged the court to annul its decision.

"The Commission has no discretion to reject a referral request where it is clear, on the basis of objective criteria, that the requesting national competition authorities (NCAs) are not well placed to review the concentration effectively," it said in its July 17 filing, adding that national watchdogs lack the power to unwind the deal.

Beumer said the EU decision was also based on legally irrelevant criteria.

Commission’s Statement

"As always, the Commission stands ready to defend all its decisions in Court," a Commission spokesperson said.

Case Timeline and Additional Information

Cases at the Luxembourg-based General Court usually take several years.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Beumer alleges the Commission wrongly declined an Article 22 referral request, insisting national authorities aren’t equipped to effectively review the already‑implemented deal (Filed July 17, 2026).
  • The Commission’s refusal marks one of the rare rejections under Article 22—citing timing and the 'traditional' sector as grounds, and affirming that Portugal, Spain and Italy are well‑positioned to continue investigations. (May 13, 2026)
  • The underlying acquisition, announced in October 2024 and closed in May 2025 for €300 million, did not meet EU merger thresholds but triggered review by national authorities post‑completion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Beumer Group sue EU antitrust regulators?
Beumer Group sued the EU regulators for refusing to review Vanderlande's acquisition of Siemens' airport logistics unit, arguing national authorities lacked power to unwind the deal.
What was the value of the Vanderlande-Siemens deal?
The Vanderlande-Siemens deal was valued at €300 million (approximately $341.31 million).
Why did the European Commission reject the referral request?
The Commission said the deal had been in place for more than a year and agreed national agencies should continue the review.
Which countries initially referred the case to the European Commission?
Regulators in Portugal and Spain initially sought EU review, and Italy also supported the referral.
How long do cases typically take at the General Court in Luxembourg?
Cases at the General Court usually take several years to resolve.

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