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Five UK police officers injured after boat strikes bridge in London - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five UK police officers injured after boat strikes bridge in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Five UK Police Officers Injured in London Boat Accident at Westminster Bridge

Details of the Westminster Bridge Boat Accident

Incident Overview

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Five British police officers were injured after a Metropolitan Police boat struck Westminster Bridge in central London on Friday, the force said.

Timeline and Emergency Response

Time and Location of the Accident

The vessel, from the Met's Marine Policing Unit, hit the bridge at about 1440 GMT, the police said. It added that a number of officers had entered the water but were rescued, with additional police responding along with other emergency services.

Injuries and Medical Treatment

"We understand five officers were injured and are receiving treatment," the police statement said. "We await an update on the extent of their injuries."

Investigation and Public Safety

Public Involvement

It added it did not believe any members of the public were involved or injured and said the circumstances of the incident would be "thoroughly reviewed".

Location Context and Support

Proximity to Landmarks

The incident occurred close to the Houses of Parliament with crowds of onlookers watching on from the bridge. The Port of London Authority said it was also supporting the response.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Five officers injured when Met Police boat struck Westminster Bridge at about 14:40 GMT; they entered the water and were rescued (reddit.com)
  • No civilians were involved or injured; incident occurred near Houses of Parliament with onlookers present; review underway (lbc.co.uk)
  • Port of London Authority, RNLI, Met and emergency services responding; Westminster Bridge likely closed, Westminster tube entrances shut (lbc.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Westminster Bridge involving police in London?
A Metropolitan Police boat from the Marine Policing Unit struck Westminster Bridge, injuring five officers.
Were any members of the public injured in the Westminster Bridge incident?
No, police stated that no members of the public were involved or injured.
How many police officers were injured in the London boat accident?
Five British police officers were injured and are receiving treatment.
Who is supporting the response to the Westminster Bridge boat incident?
The Port of London Authority is supporting the emergency response alongside police services.

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