Five UK Police Officers Injured in London Boat Accident at Westminster Bridge

Details of the Westminster Bridge Boat Accident

Incident Overview

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Five British police officers were injured after a Metropolitan Police boat struck Westminster Bridge in central London on Friday, the force said.

Timeline and Emergency Response

Time and Location of the Accident

The vessel, from the Met's Marine Policing Unit, hit the bridge at about 1440 GMT, the police said. It added that a number of officers had entered the water but were rescued, with additional police responding along with other emergency services.

Injuries and Medical Treatment

"We understand five officers were injured and are receiving treatment," the police statement said. "We await an update on the extent of their injuries."

Investigation and Public Safety

Public Involvement

It added it did not believe any members of the public were involved or injured and said the circumstances of the incident would be "thoroughly reviewed".

Location Context and Support

Proximity to Landmarks

The incident occurred close to the Houses of Parliament with crowds of onlookers watching on from the bridge. The Port of London Authority said it was also supporting the response.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)