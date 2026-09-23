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Finance

UK arms broker jailed for 16 years over missiles and fighter jet deals with Libya and Sudan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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UK Arms Broker Sentenced to 16 Years for Illicit Arms Deals with Libya and Sudan

Details of the Conviction and Sentencing

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A British arms broker who arranged illegal deals to supply ex-Soviet surface-to-air missile systems to South Sudan and fighter jets to Libya during its civil war was on Wednesday jailed in a London court for 16 years.

Key Individuals Involved

David Greenhalgh, 68, was convicted in June of 10 counts of involvement in the unlicensed supply of arms, also including AK-47 rifles, battle tanks and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, between 2009 and 2016.

Co-Conspirator: Christos Farmakis

Greek national Christos Farmakis, 48, was convicted of nine offences, though he was tried in his absence and his current whereabouts is unknown.

Sentencing and Judicial Remarks

Judge Sally-Ann Hales sentenced both men to 16 years' imprisonment, saying they repeatedly sought to breach arms export bans to sell weaponry for significant profits.

Details of the Arms Deals

Supplying South Sudan

Prosecutors said only one charge involved the actual supply of weaponry, with the pair selling a former Ukrainian S-125 Pechora missile system to South Sudan, where Greenhalgh and Farmakis had "very close connections to senior figures".

Context: South Sudan's Status

South Sudan was still formally part of Sudan until it achieved independence in 2011, prosecutor Edmund Burge told jurors at Southwark Crown Court, meaning the semi-autonomous region was subject to a British arms embargo.

Other Illicit Deals

Greenhalgh and Farmakis also arranged to supply weapons to Iran, Iraq and Syria in breach of arms embargoes, before Farmakis was arrested in 2016.

Discovery and Investigation

Farmakis was caught after using his email address for his job at the government-funded Greater London Enterprise to privately arrange arms deals.

Uncovering the Evidence

Burge said Farmakis' email account forwarded an email to his boss, which led to the authorities discovering documents relating to plans to sell fighter jets and other arms to Libya in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Greenhalgh and his associate Christos Farmakis violated UK Export Control Order 2008 by brokering unlicensed arms deals to multiple embargoed conflict zones, exploiting forged documents and complex foreign corporate structures (mynewsdesk.com).
  • Deals included a former Ukrainian S‑125 Pechora missile system sold to South Sudan, leveraging ‘close connections’ with senior figures and employing forged end‑user certificates to mask true destinations (lse.co.uk).
  • The prosecutions underscore the effectiveness of the UK’s arms export controls: despite attempts to evade jurisdiction via overseas subsidiaries, UK nationals remain legally accountable, and the government continues to enforce licensing rigorously (wired-gov.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the UK arms broker sentenced to jail?
David Greenhalgh, a British arms broker, was sentenced to 16 years in jail for arranging illegal arms deals with Libya and South Sudan.
What types of weapons were involved in the illegal deals?
The deals included ex-Soviet missile systems, fighter jets, AK-47 rifles, battle tanks, and ammunition.
Who else was convicted alongside David Greenhalgh?
Greek national Christos Farmakis was convicted of nine arms-related offences and sentenced to 16 years in his absence.
What regions were affected by the arms dealings?
Libya, South Sudan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria were affected, with arms embargoes breached in these regions.
How were the illegal arms deals discovered?
Authorities discovered the deals after Farmakis' government email account forwarded incriminating documents to his boss.

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