Ryanair Unveils $1.6 Billion, Five-Year Investment Plan for Baltic States
Ryanair's Strategic Expansion in the Baltic Region
Overview of the Investment Proposal
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair unveiled a $1.6 billion, five-year investment proposal on Thursday to double its traffic across all three Baltic states, which could deliver 11 million annual seats and 16 based aircraft across the region.
Context of the Announcement
The airline's proposal comes days after Latvian carrier airBaltic became the first European airline to file for bankruptcy due to fallout from the Iran conflict.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)