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Greece says EU sanctions against Russia risk ceding LNG market share to rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece says EU sanctions against Russia risk ceding LNG market share to rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Greece Warns EU Sanctions on Russian LNG May Risk Market Share to Rivals

Greece Raises Concerns Over EU Sanctions on Russian LNG

Greek Objections to Sanctions Package

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece, which objected to the terms of a sanctions package against Russia this week, warned the EU that a ban on transferring Russian gas to third countries could result in a loss of market share to non-EU rivals, two Greek government officials said on Friday.

Disagreements Among EU Member States

European Union envoys failed on Wednesday to agree on a 21st package of sanctions against Russia for its war on Ukraine, as a group of countries including Greece and Austria objected to the package, for different reasons, according to two sources.

Debate Over Tightening LNG Restrictions

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on Monday EU countries were undecided on tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas.

Greece's Strategic Position in LNG Market

Dominance in European LNG Carrier Market

Greece dominates Europe's LNG carrier market and is among the biggest players globally competing with Japan, China and the United States. 

Greek Government's Perspective

Balancing Pressure on Moscow and EU Interests

“From Athens' perspective, any new package of restrictive measures must be carefully calibrated to maximise pressure on Moscow while minimizing unintended consequences for European businesses, consumers, and competitiveness,” one of the government officials told Reuters.

Risks of Losing Market Share

“Europe should not end up surrendering entire sectors of economic activity or market share to non-EU players as an unintended consequence of its own sanctions policy. Sanctions should erode Russia's economic capacity — not create strategic windfalls for others at Europe's expense,” the official said. 

Ongoing Negotiations and Next Steps

Sensitivity of the Discussions

Both officials and the two sources spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.   

Future of the Sanctions Package

EU envoys pushed back talks on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia to July 23, keeping a price cap on Russian oil unchanged at the current level of $44.10 per barrel until then.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece’s veto of the 21st EU sanctions package stems from concern over impacts on its LNG carrier sector, notably companies like Dynagas and Arc7 ice‑class vessels (reddit.com)
  • Europe’s reliance on LNG is shifting, with the US expected to supply up to two‑thirds of EU imports in 2026, intensifying competition (euronews.com)
  • EU intends to ban marketing or transfer of Russian LNG by EU operators from 2027, as part of its phase‑out strategy (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Greece object to the EU’s new sanctions package against Russia?
Greece warned that banning Russian gas transfers could cause the EU to lose LNG market share to non-EU rivals, impacting European competitiveness.
What market does Greece dominate in Europe?
Greece dominates the European LNG carrier market and is a major global competitor, alongside Japan, China, and the United States.
What is the concern about the unintended consequences of EU sanctions?
Greek officials cautioned that sanctions could unintentionally benefit non-EU competitors and harm European businesses and consumers.
When are EU envoys expected to resume discussions on the 21st sanctions package?
EU envoys postponed talks on the 21st sanctions package to July 23.
Will the price cap on Russian oil change soon?
The price cap on Russian oil will remain unchanged at $44.10 per barrel until at least July 23.

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