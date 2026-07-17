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Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure" - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Botswana Considers Options as Anglo Selects Buyer for De Beers Stake

Anglo American's Sale of De Beers and Botswana's Strategic Decisions

By Brian Benza

Background on the De Beers Sale

GABORONE, July 17 (Reuters) - Anglo American has chosen a preferred buyer for its stake in diamond producer De Beers, with Botswana weighing whether to exercise its right of first refusal either on its own, with Anglo's chosen bidder, or alongside a third party, a government official said on Friday.

Anglo put De Beers, one of the world's leading diamond companies with operations and exploration spanning Botswana, Namibia, Angola, South Africa and Canada, up for sale in May 2024 as part of a broader restructuring prompted by falling diamond prices and the growing popularity of synthetic diamonds.

Interest from Governments and Private Buyers

The business has attracted interest from the governments of Botswana, which already owns a 15% stake, Namibia and Angola, as well as private buyers.

The Bidding Process and Preferred Bidder

"Anglo American ran a competitive process involving three shortlisted bidders, and has since identified a preferred bidder, the Global Diamond Consortium," Botswana's Minister for State President, Defence and Security Moeti Mohwasa told lawmakers on Friday.

Consortium Proposal and Government Response

The consortium's proposal to include Angola and Namibia was welcome, Mohwasa added.

He did not disclose the consortium partners, but said it was urgent to secure an experienced operator backed by a stable, long-term ownership structure and a credible, well-funded turnaround plan.

Comments from Anglo American

Asked to comment, an Anglo American spokesperson said the company was progressing the sale process and would provide updates at the appropriate time.

Remaining Bidders and Botswana's Options

Sources previously told ‌Reuters that two consortia remain in the running for stakes in De Beers, down from six in 2025. The two groups include the governments of diamond-producing countries, ex-De Beers CEO Gareth Penny, now chair of asset manager Ninety One, a Qatari investment fund and Israeli businessman Nir Livnat.

Botswana's Right of First Refusal

Botswana has "complete freedom to proceed either alongside the preferred bidder as a partner or to exercise its preemption rights alone or with a third party", Mohwasa said.

Financial Advisory and Deal Structure

He added that Botswana was currently working with its financial advisors to assess the optimal deal structure.

Timeline and Conditions for Sale Completion

Mohwasa said the sale transaction was likely to be concluded by the final quarter of 2026, subject to several conditions, including the Botswana government's approval.

(Reporting by Brian Benza, editing by Nelson Banya and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Anglo American, in a competitive process with three shortlisted bidders, named Global Diamond Consortium as the preferred buyer for De Beers. Botswana supports inclusion of Angola and Namibia in the bid. (na.co.bw)
  • The Government of Botswana, which holds a 15% stake, may exercise its pre‑emptive rights either alone, alongside the preferred bidder, or with a third party. It is currently assessing the optimal structure with its financial advisors. (thegazette.news)
  • Anglo American aims to close the transaction by the final quarter of 2026, pending Botswana government approval. The broader sale stems from challenges such as weak diamond demand and competition from lab‑grown stones. (na.co.bw)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Anglo American chosen as the preferred buyer for De Beers?
Anglo American has selected the Global Diamond Consortium as the preferred buyer for its De Beers stake.
What options is Botswana considering regarding the De Beers sale?
Botswana may exercise its right of first refusal on its own, with Anglo's preferred bidder, or alongside a third party.
When is the De Beers sale transaction expected to conclude?
The sale transaction is expected to be concluded by the final quarter of 2026, pending several conditions.
Which other countries have shown interest in acquiring De Beers?
Namibia and Angola, along with private buyers, have shown interest in acquiring a stake in De Beers.
Why is Anglo American selling De Beers?
Anglo American is selling De Beers as part of a broader restructuring prompted by falling diamond prices and increased competition from synthetic diamonds.

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