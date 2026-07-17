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Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Zelenskiy Appoints New Security Chief as Kyiv Faces Protests Over Defence Minister

Political Upheaval and Security Changes in Ukraine

By Yuliia Dysa and Dan Peleschuk

Appointment of New Security Chief

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tapped Ukraine's former top cop  — Ihor Klymenko  — to lead the national security and defence council on Friday, after his dismissal of a popular young defence minister sparked protests for a second day.

Zelenskiy said outgoing Interior Minister Klymenko would be tasked with coordinating "all components of the security and defence sector", including defence production.

Uncertainty Over Rustem Umerov's Role

It was unclear whether current Chairman Rustem Umerov — also Ukraine's top negotiator in U.S.-backed peace talks with Russia — would be offered a new post. 

Background on Key Figures

Klymenko had been among the names as a likely replacement for defence chief Mykhailo Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech wizard who has been partly credited with Ukraine's recent military successes in the war with Russia, now in its fifth year.

The ousting of Fedorov, which triggered rare wartime protests in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, came amid a rift with Ukraine's military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Public Disputes and Accusations

It spilled into the open on Thursday after the former defence minister accused the 60-year-old general of sabotaging his work.

Later on Thursday, Zelenskiy proposed a top security operative overseeing Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia, Yevhenii Khmara, to succeed Fedorov as defence minister.   

Public Response and Ongoing Protests

PROTESTS CONTINUE INTO SECOND DAY

Meanwhile, protesters rallied for a second day outside Zelenskiy's office in central Kyiv on Friday demanding that he reappoint Fedorov, who had aimed to modernise the defence ministry.

The protests resembled popular rallies last year at the same location over Zelenskiy's attempts to roll back the powers of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies. He ultimately backtracked on those measures.

Voices from the Protest

"I truly believe and hope that the authorities will, after all, listen to the people  —  that it will heed the people's demands," said Valeriia Balenko, 29, who was protesting near Zelenskiy's office.

"Because this is what the people want, for the sake of our soldiers' lives, and for the sake of the civilians who live under air attacks every day."

Broader Context: Ukraine's Political and Military Challenges

Kyiv's latest political crisis erupted as Ukrainian forces have begun clawing back the initiative from Russia on the battlefield through long-range strikes on industry and logistics.

But Ukraine still faces deep problems in troop recruitment as Russian forces grind forward, as well as in securing enough air defences to repel deadly missile attacks on its cities.

Government Reshuffle and Future Outlook

Zelenskiy's surprise government shake-up, announced last Sunday, paved the way for a new government led by former energy executive Sergiy Koretskyi.

Approved by parliament on Thursday, it faces the key challenge of preparing for another winter of potentially crippling Russian air strikes on Ukraine's power grid.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Additional reporting by Andrii Perun; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Ihor Klymenko, former police chief and current Interior Minister, was tapped to coordinate all security and defence components including defence production (apnews.com).
  • Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, amid a rift with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, ignited rare wartime protests across Ukraine for a second consecutive day (euronews.com).
  • Fedorov, credited with modernising Ukraine’s military via digital reforms and drone strategy, remains popular among public and military circles; his firing triggered resignations and social media backlash (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there protests in Kyiv regarding the defence minister?
Protests erupted in Kyiv after President Zelenskiy dismissed popular Defence Minister Fedorov, sparking public demand for his reappointment.
Who was appointed to lead Ukraine's national security council?
President Zelenskiy appointed former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to lead Ukraine's national security and defence council.
What caused the rift leading to Fedorov's removal?
A public dispute between outgoing Defence Minister Fedorov and Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi led to Fedorov's removal.
What are the main challenges facing Ukraine's new government?
The new government faces troop recruitment issues, air defence shortages, and preparation for further Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.
How are protesters in Kyiv linking their demands to Ukraine's military efforts?
Protesters argue that responding to their demands is crucial for the lives of soldiers and civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

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