Reveille Progresses Twin Italian Uranium Projects Into Final Permitting Stage

Reveille's Italian Uranium Projects Enter Final Regulatory Review

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Reveille, a British company focused on natural resources exploration and development, has submitted an environmental impact assessment for a uranium project in northern Italy, marking the start of the final regulatory review before an exploration licence can be awarded.

Val Vedello Uranium Project Overview

• The project, located in Val Vedello near the city of Sondrio, hosts part of what the company describes as Italy's largest historical uranium deposits.

Regulatory Timeline and Expectations

• Reveille said in a statement on Thursday it expected the Italian authorities to take around six to nine months for the review before granting an exploration licence in the event of a positive assessment.

Novazza Project Developments

• The company also said Italian authorities conducted an official site visit of its second Italian project located in Novazza, near the city of Bergamo.

Advancement of Flagship Assets

• The announcement means both of Reveille's flagship Italian uranium assets, Val Vedello and Novazza, are now moving through the country's environmental permitting process.

Strategic Importance for Europe

• The company said the projects could contribute to growing European efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical raw materials and nuclear fuel amid renewed interest in nuclear energy and supply-chain security.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)