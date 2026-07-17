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Finance

Britain's Reveille advances twin Italian uranium projects through permitting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Reveille Progresses Twin Italian Uranium Projects Into Final Permitting Stage

Reveille's Italian Uranium Projects Enter Final Regulatory Review

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Reveille, a British company focused on natural resources exploration and development, has submitted an environmental impact assessment for a uranium project in northern Italy, marking the start of the final regulatory review before an exploration licence can be awarded.

Val Vedello Uranium Project Overview

• The project, located in Val Vedello near the city of Sondrio, hosts part of what the company describes as Italy's largest historical uranium deposits.

Regulatory Timeline and Expectations

• Reveille said in a statement on Thursday it expected the Italian authorities to take around six to nine months for the review before granting an exploration licence in the event of a positive assessment.

Novazza Project Developments

• The company also said Italian authorities conducted an official site visit of its second Italian project located in Novazza, near the city of Bergamo.

Advancement of Flagship Assets

• The announcement means both of Reveille's flagship Italian uranium assets, Val Vedello and Novazza, are now moving through the country's environmental permitting process.

Strategic Importance for Europe

• The company said the projects could contribute to growing European efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical raw materials and nuclear fuel amid renewed interest in nuclear energy and supply-chain security.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Reveille has submitted an EIA for Val Vedello to Italy’s Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, initiating the final regulatory review toward an exploration licence, expected to take 6–9 months with a positive outcome. (tradingview.com)
  • The Novazza project, also held by Futuro Energetico Italiano (FEI), is undergoing public consultation in the EIA process, with public comments accepted until July 20, 2026. (va.mite.gov.it)
  • Val Vedello and Novazza together constitute Italy’s largest known historical uranium district, benefiting from extensive past drilling (~87,000 m), underground development (~17 km), and an estimated historical exploration target of ~15 million lbs U₃O₈. (tradingview.com)
  • These developments align with broader European efforts to enhance nuclear fuel security and reduce reliance on imports, as the EU seeks diversified and domestic critical raw material sources amid geopolitical tensions. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What step has Reveille taken for its uranium project in northern Italy?
Reveille has submitted an environmental impact assessment for its uranium project in Val Vedello, starting the final regulatory review before an exploration licence can be granted.
Where are Reveille's Italian uranium projects located?
Reveille's uranium projects are located in Val Vedello near Sondrio and in Novazza near Bergamo, both in northern Italy.
How long is the regulatory review expected to take for Reveille's project?
The Italian authorities are expected to take around six to nine months to complete the regulatory review.
What significance do these projects have for Europe?
The projects could contribute to Europe's efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical raw materials and nuclear fuel.
What is the status of the second Reveille uranium project?
Italian authorities have conducted an official site visit at the Novazza project, moving it forward in the permitting process.

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