Reveille Progresses Twin Italian Uranium Projects Into Final Permitting Stage
Reveille's Italian Uranium Projects Enter Final Regulatory Review
MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Reveille, a British company focused on natural resources exploration and development, has submitted an environmental impact assessment for a uranium project in northern Italy, marking the start of the final regulatory review before an exploration licence can be awarded.
Val Vedello Uranium Project Overview
• The project, located in Val Vedello near the city of Sondrio, hosts part of what the company describes as Italy's largest historical uranium deposits.
Regulatory Timeline and Expectations
• Reveille said in a statement on Thursday it expected the Italian authorities to take around six to nine months for the review before granting an exploration licence in the event of a positive assessment.
Novazza Project Developments
• The company also said Italian authorities conducted an official site visit of its second Italian project located in Novazza, near the city of Bergamo.
Advancement of Flagship Assets
• The announcement means both of Reveille's flagship Italian uranium assets, Val Vedello and Novazza, are now moving through the country's environmental permitting process.
Strategic Importance for Europe
• The company said the projects could contribute to growing European efforts to secure domestic supplies of critical raw materials and nuclear fuel amid renewed interest in nuclear energy and supply-chain security.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)